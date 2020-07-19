2435 Ternberry Ct.

Amenities

Two-Story, 2 Bedroom, Two Full Bathroom Condo located in The Orchards in Tustin Ranch - Just remodeled, Two-Story, 2 Bedroom, Two Full Bathroom Condo located in The Orchards in Tustin Ranch. New grey plank flooring throughout the unit, with carpet in the bedrooms, and fresh two-tone paint. Kitchen with brand new granite counters, New stainless steel appliances, and stainless steel sink with pull down faucet. LED canned lights throughout. Nice size dining area just off the kitchen, which opens to living room with decorative fireplace. Large deck just off the living room with lots of sunlight. Master bedroom with ceiling fan, attached private bathroom with dual vanity sinks, large sunk in tub, and large walk-in closet. Condo has central AC and heat. 2 car attached garage with direct access into the condo. Laundry hook-ups also in garage, washer and dryer included but without warranty. Association pool, spa, tennis courts, and playground near the unit. Tenant pays all utilities.



No Dogs Allowed



