All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 2435 Ternberry Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
2435 Ternberry Ct.
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

2435 Ternberry Ct.

2435 Ternberry Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

2435 Ternberry Court, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Two-Story, 2 Bedroom, Two Full Bathroom Condo located in The Orchards in Tustin Ranch - Just remodeled, Two-Story, 2 Bedroom, Two Full Bathroom Condo located in The Orchards in Tustin Ranch. New grey plank flooring throughout the unit, with carpet in the bedrooms, and fresh two-tone paint. Kitchen with brand new granite counters, New stainless steel appliances, and stainless steel sink with pull down faucet. LED canned lights throughout. Nice size dining area just off the kitchen, which opens to living room with decorative fireplace. Large deck just off the living room with lots of sunlight. Master bedroom with ceiling fan, attached private bathroom with dual vanity sinks, large sunk in tub, and large walk-in closet. Condo has central AC and heat. 2 car attached garage with direct access into the condo. Laundry hook-ups also in garage, washer and dryer included but without warranty. Association pool, spa, tennis courts, and playground near the unit. Tenant pays all utilities.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5522332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2435 Ternberry Ct. have any available units?
2435 Ternberry Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2435 Ternberry Ct. have?
Some of 2435 Ternberry Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2435 Ternberry Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2435 Ternberry Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2435 Ternberry Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 2435 Ternberry Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2435 Ternberry Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 2435 Ternberry Ct. offers parking.
Does 2435 Ternberry Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2435 Ternberry Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2435 Ternberry Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 2435 Ternberry Ct. has a pool.
Does 2435 Ternberry Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2435 Ternberry Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2435 Ternberry Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2435 Ternberry Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Somerset Village
16631 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTustin 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pools
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CA
Newport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles