2422 Sunningdale Drive

Lovely 2bed/2.5bath condo with 2-car garage in a beautiful community in Tustin. All appliances included in the kitchen: stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Central air-conditioning AC and heating system. Laminated wood and tile flooring downstairs; carpet upstairs in the bedrooms. Laundry area with washer and dryer provided for tenant's convenience. Community amenities includes a swimming pool, tennis court, and a playground. Beautiful view of the community, parks, and much more! Must see to appreciate this awesome unit in a quiet community.