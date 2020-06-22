All apartments in Tustin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2402 Sunningdale Drive

2402 Sunningdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2402 Sunningdale Drive, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
GOLF COURSE LIVING AT IT’S BEST! This beautiful property overlooks the second hole of the wonderful Tustin Ranch Golf Course. Enjoy incredible views of the rolling greens from your private entrance. This townhome has been luxuriously remodeled! The downstairs flooring is a brilliant Brazilian Cherry hardwood. The open gourmet kitchen has granite slab counters, custom raised panel cabinetry, highly upgraded Franke stainless steel sink, limestone backsplash, pantry with cherry stained glass door and stainless steel appliances which will remain. Upstairs has 2 Master Suites with their own private exquisite bathrooms and walk in closets. The Largest master bedroom has golf course views and a Master Bath that features a Crema Marfil marble tub, marble tile flooring, Schonbeck designer crystal chandeliers, marble slab vanity and a Toto porcelain sink. Very private large patio perfect for barbeques and enjoying the sunsets. The finished large two car garage has ample storage and cabinets for all your golf clubs! Close to The Marketplace, Tustin Sports Complex, Peters Canyon Park and TUSD schools. You will have access to your own community pool, spa, tennis courts, barbeque, tot lot and Greenway Park. You will not find another golf course townhome like this on the market. This property leased within a few days last time so text or call for a showing today before it's too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2402 Sunningdale Drive have any available units?
2402 Sunningdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2402 Sunningdale Drive have?
Some of 2402 Sunningdale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2402 Sunningdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2402 Sunningdale Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 Sunningdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2402 Sunningdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2402 Sunningdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2402 Sunningdale Drive does offer parking.
Does 2402 Sunningdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2402 Sunningdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 Sunningdale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2402 Sunningdale Drive has a pool.
Does 2402 Sunningdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 2402 Sunningdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 Sunningdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2402 Sunningdale Drive has units with dishwashers.
