2402 Sunningdale Drive

GOLF COURSE LIVING AT IT’S BEST! This beautiful property overlooks the second hole of the wonderful Tustin Ranch Golf Course. Enjoy incredible views of the rolling greens from your private entrance. This townhome has been luxuriously remodeled! The downstairs flooring is a brilliant Brazilian Cherry hardwood. The open gourmet kitchen has granite slab counters, custom raised panel cabinetry, highly upgraded Franke stainless steel sink, limestone backsplash, pantry with cherry stained glass door and stainless steel appliances which will remain. Upstairs has 2 Master Suites with their own private exquisite bathrooms and walk in closets. The Largest master bedroom has golf course views and a Master Bath that features a Crema Marfil marble tub, marble tile flooring, Schonbeck designer crystal chandeliers, marble slab vanity and a Toto porcelain sink. Very private large patio perfect for barbeques and enjoying the sunsets. The finished large two car garage has ample storage and cabinets for all your golf clubs! Close to The Marketplace, Tustin Sports Complex, Peters Canyon Park and TUSD schools. You will have access to your own community pool, spa, tennis courts, barbeque, tot lot and Greenway Park. You will not find another golf course townhome like this on the market. This property leased within a few days last time so text or call for a showing today before it's too late!