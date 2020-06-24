All apartments in Tustin
Last updated May 18 2020 at 1:07 AM

2376 Sunningdale

2376 Sunningdale Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2376 Sunningdale Dr, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Golf course living in the most exclusive model in The Orchards of Tustin Ranch. End unit location. Views and Natural Light from patio and every window with skylights. Spacious living room with fireplace offers gorgeous views of the golf course. Beautiful wood laminate floor whole throughout, Newer upgraded paint whole house, Crown molding downstairs, Quartz kitchen counter top with stone backsplash, White kitchen cabinets, Newer SS dishwasher, Tile floor in kitchen, Master & Second bathroom, Plantation Shutters, Epoxy garage floor, Master bath has large vanity area with a huge skylights and walk in closet. Two additional bedroom both with unobstructed view of greenery on the course. Convenient 2 car attached garage with direct access. Laundry room inside downstairs, Excellent location close to The Marketplace, parks, freeways. Perfect home for anyone who enjoys GOLF!
Virtural tour videos are provided upon requested to my email at katherinehan@socalbest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2376 Sunningdale have any available units?
2376 Sunningdale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2376 Sunningdale have?
Some of 2376 Sunningdale's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2376 Sunningdale currently offering any rent specials?
2376 Sunningdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2376 Sunningdale pet-friendly?
No, 2376 Sunningdale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2376 Sunningdale offer parking?
Yes, 2376 Sunningdale offers parking.
Does 2376 Sunningdale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2376 Sunningdale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2376 Sunningdale have a pool?
No, 2376 Sunningdale does not have a pool.
Does 2376 Sunningdale have accessible units?
No, 2376 Sunningdale does not have accessible units.
Does 2376 Sunningdale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2376 Sunningdale has units with dishwashers.
