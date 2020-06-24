2376 Sunningdale

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Golf course living in the most exclusive model in The Orchards of Tustin Ranch. End unit location. Views and Natural Light from patio and every window with skylights. Spacious living room with fireplace offers gorgeous views of the golf course. Beautiful wood laminate floor whole throughout, Newer upgraded paint whole house, Crown molding downstairs, Quartz kitchen counter top with stone backsplash, White kitchen cabinets, Newer SS dishwasher, Tile floor in kitchen, Master & Second bathroom, Plantation Shutters, Epoxy garage floor, Master bath has large vanity area with a huge skylights and walk in closet. Two additional bedroom both with unobstructed view of greenery on the course. Convenient 2 car attached garage with direct access. Laundry room inside downstairs, Excellent location close to The Marketplace, parks, freeways. Perfect home for anyone who enjoys GOLF!

Virtural tour videos are provided upon requested to my email at katherinehan@socalbest.com