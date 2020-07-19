2371 Tryall

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly tennis court

2 Bedroom plus den condo in Tustin - Need an office, play room, or home theater? This home's downstairs den is perfect for these options (among many others). Other features of this spacious townhouse include a low maintenance concrete rear patio, 2 bedrooms (each with their own bathroom) upstairs, inside laundry room (washer/dryer included), and a direct access garage. Close to great restaurants, shopping, schools and transportation.

Rent will be $2,850 until end of July. starting August first rent will be $2,950.



