Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2366 Cascade

2366 Cascade · No Longer Available
Location

2366 Cascade, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful Gated Ventana Condo in Tustin Ranch within walking distance to Tustin Ranch Golf Club and Tustin Market Place . Enjoy lots of upgrades and a flowing floor plan. Spacious kitchen with newer granite counter tops, lots of storage, newer stove/oven, newer sink, newer tile and a slider for access to your own private fenced in patio. Pass through area in kitchen keeps you connected with family and friends in the living room. Enjoy direct access to your patio off of the living room area too. Newer beautiful tile floor downstairs with newer carpet in the upstairs bedrooms, hall, and staircase. Skylight over staircase allows for plenty of natural light. 2 car attached garage with direct access into your inside laundry room. Powder bath downstairs too. Cozy up to the beautiful fireplace framed in beautiful granite. Each bedroom upstairs has it's own private spacious bathroom and 2 closets each. Master has an extra large oval tub to relax in. There are dual master sinks and mirrored closet doors. This is a 2 story unit. Please note: This unit does not come with a washer, dryer or refrigerator. The community includes a Large Pool, Spa, BBQ, Tennis Court and a playground. This one is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2366 Cascade have any available units?
2366 Cascade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2366 Cascade have?
Some of 2366 Cascade's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2366 Cascade currently offering any rent specials?
2366 Cascade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2366 Cascade pet-friendly?
No, 2366 Cascade is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2366 Cascade offer parking?
Yes, 2366 Cascade offers parking.
Does 2366 Cascade have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2366 Cascade offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2366 Cascade have a pool?
Yes, 2366 Cascade has a pool.
Does 2366 Cascade have accessible units?
No, 2366 Cascade does not have accessible units.
Does 2366 Cascade have units with dishwashers?
No, 2366 Cascade does not have units with dishwashers.
