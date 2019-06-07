2366 Cascade

Amenities

Beautiful Gated Ventana Condo in Tustin Ranch within walking distance to Tustin Ranch Golf Club and Tustin Market Place . Enjoy lots of upgrades and a flowing floor plan. Spacious kitchen with newer granite counter tops, lots of storage, newer stove/oven, newer sink, newer tile and a slider for access to your own private fenced in patio. Pass through area in kitchen keeps you connected with family and friends in the living room. Enjoy direct access to your patio off of the living room area too. Newer beautiful tile floor downstairs with newer carpet in the upstairs bedrooms, hall, and staircase. Skylight over staircase allows for plenty of natural light. 2 car attached garage with direct access into your inside laundry room. Powder bath downstairs too. Cozy up to the beautiful fireplace framed in beautiful granite. Each bedroom upstairs has it's own private spacious bathroom and 2 closets each. Master has an extra large oval tub to relax in. There are dual master sinks and mirrored closet doors. This is a 2 story unit. Please note: This unit does not come with a washer, dryer or refrigerator. The community includes a Large Pool, Spa, BBQ, Tennis Court and a playground. This one is a must see!