2285 Marks Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Don't Wait To View This Beautiful and Dramatic Home That Boasts Many Desired Features! - This Gorgeous home is situated within a guarded gated community and is across the street from the pristine Tustin Ranch Golf Course. It is a Beautiful Two- Story home that boasts 1890 sq ft of living space to include 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, formal living room, and dining room complete with fireplace and beautiful dramatic windows. .This spacious home features stunning wide planked hardwood flooring throughout downstairs, as well as travertine floors in other areas of the home. It also features coveted wood shutters and crown molding. The lovely kitchen is upgraded with beautiful honey colored custom cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances. The upstairs bedrooms are sizable and feature plush carpeting while the master bedroom boasts an oversized soak tub, walk-in tumbled travertine shower and flooring, dual sinks and a spacious walk-in closet. An added bonus is the attached garage that includes custom built-in cabinets and pebble tech flooring. An award winning school district is near by, and least we not forget to mention the wonderful community amenities of a sparkling pool, spa.and BBQ area. Come see for yourself why this is a great place to call home!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4983214)