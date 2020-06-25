All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 2285 Marks Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
2285 Marks Dr
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

2285 Marks Dr

2285 Marks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

2285 Marks Drive, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Don't Wait To View This Beautiful and Dramatic Home That Boasts Many Desired Features! - This Gorgeous home is situated within a guarded gated community and is across the street from the pristine Tustin Ranch Golf Course. It is a Beautiful Two- Story home that boasts 1890 sq ft of living space to include 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, formal living room, and dining room complete with fireplace and beautiful dramatic windows. .This spacious home features stunning wide planked hardwood flooring throughout downstairs, as well as travertine floors in other areas of the home. It also features coveted wood shutters and crown molding. The lovely kitchen is upgraded with beautiful honey colored custom cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances. The upstairs bedrooms are sizable and feature plush carpeting while the master bedroom boasts an oversized soak tub, walk-in tumbled travertine shower and flooring, dual sinks and a spacious walk-in closet. An added bonus is the attached garage that includes custom built-in cabinets and pebble tech flooring. An award winning school district is near by, and least we not forget to mention the wonderful community amenities of a sparkling pool, spa.and BBQ area. Come see for yourself why this is a great place to call home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4983214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2285 Marks Dr have any available units?
2285 Marks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2285 Marks Dr have?
Some of 2285 Marks Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2285 Marks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2285 Marks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2285 Marks Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2285 Marks Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2285 Marks Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2285 Marks Dr offers parking.
Does 2285 Marks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2285 Marks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2285 Marks Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2285 Marks Dr has a pool.
Does 2285 Marks Dr have accessible units?
No, 2285 Marks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2285 Marks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2285 Marks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr
Tustin, CA 92780
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Stonebrook Apartments
15631 Williams St
Tustin, CA 92780
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pool
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles