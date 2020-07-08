All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 2261 Hawthorne Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
2261 Hawthorne Place
Last updated November 21 2019 at 8:34 PM

2261 Hawthorne Place

2261 Hawthorne Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

2261 Hawthorne Place, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful, newly renovated townhome in Tustin Ranch. White kitchen cabinetry and all new, stainless steel appliances. Remodeled bathrooms with new vanities, shower/tub, lighting and flooring. New, modern hardwood flooring in Master Bedroom and walk-in closet. Vaulted ceilings throughout with exceptionally spacious feel and newly installed window treatments. Fireplace, granite countertops, downstairs laundry space, new a/c unit, backyard patio and direct access two car garage. Quiet neighborhood with two community pools and jacuzzi.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2261 Hawthorne Place have any available units?
2261 Hawthorne Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2261 Hawthorne Place have?
Some of 2261 Hawthorne Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2261 Hawthorne Place currently offering any rent specials?
2261 Hawthorne Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2261 Hawthorne Place pet-friendly?
No, 2261 Hawthorne Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2261 Hawthorne Place offer parking?
Yes, 2261 Hawthorne Place offers parking.
Does 2261 Hawthorne Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2261 Hawthorne Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2261 Hawthorne Place have a pool?
Yes, 2261 Hawthorne Place has a pool.
Does 2261 Hawthorne Place have accessible units?
No, 2261 Hawthorne Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2261 Hawthorne Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2261 Hawthorne Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr
Tustin, CA 92780
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pool
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles