2261 Hawthorne Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful, newly renovated townhome in Tustin Ranch. White kitchen cabinetry and all new, stainless steel appliances. Remodeled bathrooms with new vanities, shower/tub, lighting and flooring. New, modern hardwood flooring in Master Bedroom and walk-in closet. Vaulted ceilings throughout with exceptionally spacious feel and newly installed window treatments. Fireplace, granite countertops, downstairs laundry space, new a/c unit, backyard patio and direct access two car garage. Quiet neighborhood with two community pools and jacuzzi.