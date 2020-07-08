2261 Hawthorne Place

Amenities
Beautiful, newly renovated townhome in Tustin Ranch. White kitchen cabinetry and all new, stainless steel appliances. Remodeled bathrooms with new vanities, shower/tub, lighting and flooring. New, modern hardwood flooring in Master Bedroom and walk-in closet. Vaulted ceilings throughout with exceptionally spacious feel and newly installed window treatments. Fireplace, granite countertops, downstairs laundry space, new a/c unit, backyard patio and direct access two car garage. Quiet neighborhood with two community pools and jacuzzi.