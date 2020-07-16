All apartments in Tustin
Tustin, CA
222 Gallery Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

222 Gallery Way

222 Gallery Way · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

222 Gallery Way, Tustin, CA 92782

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,872

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
tennis court
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.

Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pleasing 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom Condo home property rental in a quiet and well-maintained neighborhood in Tustin. It’s conveniently located to many establishments, hiking trails, and highway. This unit can be rented either as furnished or unfurnished still the same rent.

The comfy interior features laminated flooring and recessed/suspended lighting. Its nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets, quartz countertops, dishwasher, refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. A big vanity cabinet and shower/tub combo furnished its bathroom. For climate control, the unit has central air conditioning and heating. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent. No smoking in the property. The exterior has a front porch. It comes with an attached garage. Lucky renters can use the shared pool, Jacuzzi, tennis court, clubhouse, and fitness center.

Pet-friendly home but only small pets under 20 lbs. are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

The tenant pays for gas, water, sewage, and electricity. The landlord will cover the internet, trash, sewage, and HOA fees.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Citrus Ranch Park, Hicks Canyon Park, Crestwood Park, and Pine Tree Park.

Bus lines:
167 Orange – Irvine - 0.2 mile
79 Tustin - Newport Beach - 0.6 mile
79A Tustin - Newport Beach - 0.6 mile

(RLNE5875416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

