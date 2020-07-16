222 Gallery Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access tennis court

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.



Pleasing 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom Condo home property rental in a quiet and well-maintained neighborhood in Tustin. It’s conveniently located to many establishments, hiking trails, and highway. This unit can be rented either as furnished or unfurnished still the same rent.



The comfy interior features laminated flooring and recessed/suspended lighting. Its nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets, quartz countertops, dishwasher, refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave. A big vanity cabinet and shower/tub combo furnished its bathroom. For climate control, the unit has central air conditioning and heating. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent. No smoking in the property. The exterior has a front porch. It comes with an attached garage. Lucky renters can use the shared pool, Jacuzzi, tennis court, clubhouse, and fitness center.



Pet-friendly home but only small pets under 20 lbs. are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



The tenant pays for gas, water, sewage, and electricity. The landlord will cover the internet, trash, sewage, and HOA fees.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Citrus Ranch Park, Hicks Canyon Park, Crestwood Park, and Pine Tree Park.



Bus lines:

167 Orange – Irvine - 0.2 mile

79 Tustin - Newport Beach - 0.6 mile

79A Tustin - Newport Beach - 0.6 mile



