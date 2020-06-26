204 Gallery Way

Amenities

Check out this 2-story condo with dual master suites and a patio. There’s no one above or below you! This beautiful home has a nice open floor plan and is updated with white cabinets, stone counters, newer appliances and water softener. The second level includes dual master suites with high ceilings, walk-in closets and big windows. It has one car detached garage, one carport and ample guest parking. The amenities include a playground, clubhouse, multiple pools, tennis courts, and a gym. The neighborhood is adjacent to the Tustin Ranch Golf Club and walking distance to multiple parks. Schools include the award winning Beckman High, Pioneer Middle, and Ladera Elementary schools. The house is conveniently located in the central Orange County. Easy freeway access to the toll roads, the 5, 55, and 405 freeways. The house also comes with the fridge, washer and dryer!!