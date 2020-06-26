All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 204 Gallery Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
204 Gallery Way
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:03 AM

204 Gallery Way

204 Gallery Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

204 Gallery Way, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Check out this 2-story condo with dual master suites and a patio. There’s no one above or below you! This beautiful home has a nice open floor plan and is updated with white cabinets, stone counters, newer appliances and water softener. The second level includes dual master suites with high ceilings, walk-in closets and big windows. It has one car detached garage, one carport and ample guest parking. The amenities include a playground, clubhouse, multiple pools, tennis courts, and a gym. The neighborhood is adjacent to the Tustin Ranch Golf Club and walking distance to multiple parks. Schools include the award winning Beckman High, Pioneer Middle, and Ladera Elementary schools. The house is conveniently located in the central Orange County. Easy freeway access to the toll roads, the 5, 55, and 405 freeways. The house also comes with the fridge, washer and dryer!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Gallery Way have any available units?
204 Gallery Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 Gallery Way have?
Some of 204 Gallery Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Gallery Way currently offering any rent specials?
204 Gallery Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Gallery Way pet-friendly?
No, 204 Gallery Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 204 Gallery Way offer parking?
Yes, 204 Gallery Way offers parking.
Does 204 Gallery Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 Gallery Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Gallery Way have a pool?
Yes, 204 Gallery Way has a pool.
Does 204 Gallery Way have accessible units?
No, 204 Gallery Way does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Gallery Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Gallery Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Stonebrook Apartments
15631 Williams St
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pool
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles