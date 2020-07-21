All apartments in Tustin
19 victory road
19 victory road

19 Victory Rd · No Longer Available
Location

19 Victory Rd, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

parking
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Private Suite w/ retreat, Own Entrance & small pre-food area with microwave, and built-in oven. cozy 1bedroom with full bath.
The beautiful en-suite is closed to the parks, restaurants, dining, entertaining, art and culture. You’ll love it because of the neighborhood, comfortable beds, lightning, coziness and kitchen. * Our place is good for couples, solo adventurers, business travelers and families. We are located in the best area in City of Tustin. * Centrally located and about 20 minutes away from everything in Orange County. With easy freeway access to Disneyland, Balboa Island, Many Beaches. Irvine Spectrum, South Coast Plaza.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 victory road have any available units?
19 victory road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
Is 19 victory road currently offering any rent specials?
19 victory road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 victory road pet-friendly?
No, 19 victory road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 19 victory road offer parking?
Yes, 19 victory road offers parking.
Does 19 victory road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 victory road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 victory road have a pool?
No, 19 victory road does not have a pool.
Does 19 victory road have accessible units?
No, 19 victory road does not have accessible units.
Does 19 victory road have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 victory road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 victory road have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 victory road does not have units with air conditioning.
