19 victory road

Amenities

Private Suite w/ retreat, Own Entrance & small pre-food area with microwave, and built-in oven. cozy 1bedroom with full bath.

The beautiful en-suite is closed to the parks, restaurants, dining, entertaining, art and culture. You’ll love it because of the neighborhood, comfortable beds, lightning, coziness and kitchen. * Our place is good for couples, solo adventurers, business travelers and families. We are located in the best area in City of Tustin. * Centrally located and about 20 minutes away from everything in Orange County. With easy freeway access to Disneyland, Balboa Island, Many Beaches. Irvine Spectrum, South Coast Plaza.