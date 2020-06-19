All apartments in Tustin
Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:58 PM

1881 Mitchell Avenue

1881 Mitchell Avenue · (949) 783-2400
Location

1881 Mitchell Avenue, Tustin, CA 92780

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 36 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to 1881 Mitchell #36, a rare single level condo located in the Tustin Park Villa's Community. This much loved home has been updated in recent years and boasts tile and wood laminate flooring throughout, newer dual pane vinyl windows and slider, recessed lighting, ceiling fans and new mirrored wardrobe doors. The spacious great room with gas fireplace opens to a private patio with ample space for barbecuing or enjoying the Southern California weather. The three bedroom/ two bath floor plan offers a spacious master bedroom with private bath and large secondary bedrooms in 1,150 square feet. Enjoy central heating and air conditioning for cool nights and hot days! Positioned steps from the community pool and away from the street, the new homeowner will relish a quiet location with parking and garage close by. The HOA maintains the lush landscaping, beautiful pool area, six community laundry rooms, roofing, water service and trash. Living in Tustin Park Villa's offers a central Orange County location with easy access to the 5 and 55 freeways, Orange County Airport and beautiful Southern California Beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1881 Mitchell Avenue have any available units?
1881 Mitchell Avenue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1881 Mitchell Avenue have?
Some of 1881 Mitchell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1881 Mitchell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1881 Mitchell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1881 Mitchell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1881 Mitchell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 1881 Mitchell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1881 Mitchell Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1881 Mitchell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1881 Mitchell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1881 Mitchell Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1881 Mitchell Avenue has a pool.
Does 1881 Mitchell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1881 Mitchell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1881 Mitchell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1881 Mitchell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
