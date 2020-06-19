1881 Mitchell Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Welcome to 1881 Mitchell #36, a rare single level condo located in the Tustin Park Villa's Community. This much loved home has been updated in recent years and boasts tile and wood laminate flooring throughout, newer dual pane vinyl windows and slider, recessed lighting, ceiling fans and new mirrored wardrobe doors. The spacious great room with gas fireplace opens to a private patio with ample space for barbecuing or enjoying the Southern California weather. The three bedroom/ two bath floor plan offers a spacious master bedroom with private bath and large secondary bedrooms in 1,150 square feet. Enjoy central heating and air conditioning for cool nights and hot days! Positioned steps from the community pool and away from the street, the new homeowner will relish a quiet location with parking and garage close by. The HOA maintains the lush landscaping, beautiful pool area, six community laundry rooms, roofing, water service and trash. Living in Tustin Park Villa's offers a central Orange County location with easy access to the 5 and 55 freeways, Orange County Airport and beautiful Southern California Beaches.