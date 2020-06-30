17661 Orange Tree Ln

Amenities
This stunning, highly upgraded and updated single story home, offers pride of ownership. Wait until you see the dream kitchen with oversized island. Stunning Man-made Quartz Countertops, brand-new stainless-steel appliances, and much more. Striking wood laminate flooring throughout home. Spacious great room with fireplace and large dining area. Ample, lush backyard with fruit trees all around! The Den/ Bonus room can also make a great office area. Fresh, bright and upgraded bathrooms throughout. Hall bath offers separate tub and shower with subway tile, dual sinks with stunning Quartz countertops.
(RLNE5475189)