17661 Orange Tree Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

This stunning, highly upgraded and updated single story home, offers pride of ownership. Wait until you see the dream kitchen with oversized island. Stunning Man-made Quartz Countertops, brand-new stainless-steel appliances, and much more. Striking wood laminate flooring throughout home. Spacious great room with fireplace and large dining area. Ample, lush backyard with fruit trees all around! The Den/ Bonus room can also make a great office area. Fresh, bright and upgraded bathrooms throughout. Hall bath offers separate tub and shower with subway tile, dual sinks with stunning Quartz countertops.



(RLNE5475189)