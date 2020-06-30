All apartments in Tustin
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

17661 Orange Tree Ln

17661 Orange Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17661 Orange Tree Lane, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
This stunning, highly upgraded and updated single story home, offers pride of ownership. Wait until you see the dream kitchen with oversized island. Stunning Man-made Quartz Countertops, brand-new stainless-steel appliances, and much more. Striking wood laminate flooring throughout home. Spacious great room with fireplace and large dining area. Ample, lush backyard with fruit trees all around! The Den/ Bonus room can also make a great office area. Fresh, bright and upgraded bathrooms throughout. Hall bath offers separate tub and shower with subway tile, dual sinks with stunning Quartz countertops.

(RLNE5475189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17661 Orange Tree Ln have any available units?
17661 Orange Tree Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 17661 Orange Tree Ln have?
Some of 17661 Orange Tree Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17661 Orange Tree Ln currently offering any rent specials?
17661 Orange Tree Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17661 Orange Tree Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 17661 Orange Tree Ln is pet friendly.
Does 17661 Orange Tree Ln offer parking?
Yes, 17661 Orange Tree Ln offers parking.
Does 17661 Orange Tree Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17661 Orange Tree Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17661 Orange Tree Ln have a pool?
No, 17661 Orange Tree Ln does not have a pool.
Does 17661 Orange Tree Ln have accessible units?
No, 17661 Orange Tree Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 17661 Orange Tree Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17661 Orange Tree Ln has units with dishwashers.

