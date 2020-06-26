17392 Via Calma

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely one story condominium with no one above or below and direct garage access. Enjoy single level living at its best in this clean and bright 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Park Tustin. This property is in a wonderful location and does not back to any streets. Enter the light and bright living room with gas log fireplace that looks out on a spacious atrium. Enjoy the newer sliding glass doors that open to the interior patio. The kitchen has been remodeled and the home has newer laminate floors throughout. The master bedroom features a walk in closet and its own private master bath room.The master bedroom also has sliding glass doors that lead to a private back patio, which is just perfect to relax on. There is a 1 car attached garage, with direct garage access, plus a parking space in front of the home. Just a short walk to great shops, stores and restaurants plus easy access to freeways. A wonderful place to live! Don't let this one get away!