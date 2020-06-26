All apartments in Tustin
17392 Via Calma
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:00 AM

17392 Via Calma

17392 via Calma · No Longer Available
Location

17392 via Calma, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely one story condominium with no one above or below and direct garage access. Enjoy single level living at its best in this clean and bright 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Park Tustin. This property is in a wonderful location and does not back to any streets. Enter the light and bright living room with gas log fireplace that looks out on a spacious atrium. Enjoy the newer sliding glass doors that open to the interior patio. The kitchen has been remodeled and the home has newer laminate floors throughout. The master bedroom features a walk in closet and its own private master bath room.The master bedroom also has sliding glass doors that lead to a private back patio, which is just perfect to relax on. There is a 1 car attached garage, with direct garage access, plus a parking space in front of the home. Just a short walk to great shops, stores and restaurants plus easy access to freeways. A wonderful place to live! Don't let this one get away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17392 Via Calma have any available units?
17392 Via Calma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 17392 Via Calma have?
Some of 17392 Via Calma's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17392 Via Calma currently offering any rent specials?
17392 Via Calma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17392 Via Calma pet-friendly?
No, 17392 Via Calma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 17392 Via Calma offer parking?
Yes, 17392 Via Calma offers parking.
Does 17392 Via Calma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17392 Via Calma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17392 Via Calma have a pool?
No, 17392 Via Calma does not have a pool.
Does 17392 Via Calma have accessible units?
No, 17392 Via Calma does not have accessible units.
Does 17392 Via Calma have units with dishwashers?
No, 17392 Via Calma does not have units with dishwashers.
