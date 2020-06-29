17322 Anglin Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Great single House situated super quiet location even it's nearby freeway 55/17th st. The home at corner yard with a lot of fruit trees. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths upstairs, living room, formal dining room, family approx. 2850sqft. The galley kitchen has granite counter tops, convection oven/microwave and stainless steel appliances included refrigerator . The open floor plan home included water filter, softener. it has direct access to the 2 car garage as well as the gorgeously landscaped garden, patio and in-ground spa. This home has high ceiling living room plus spacious family room. Within walking distance to shopping Center with great restaurants , easy access to the 55, 22, and 5 freeways. Fully upgraded spacious home and looking for good family to enjoy it. Text Tina at 949-228-3468 for showing.