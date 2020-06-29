All apartments in Tustin
17322 Anglin Lane
Last updated March 21 2020 at 9:10 AM

17322 Anglin Lane

17322 Anglin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17322 Anglin Drive, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Great single House situated super quiet location even it's nearby freeway 55/17th st. The home at corner yard with a lot of fruit trees. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths upstairs, living room, formal dining room, family approx. 2850sqft. The galley kitchen has granite counter tops, convection oven/microwave and stainless steel appliances included refrigerator . The open floor plan home included water filter, softener. it has direct access to the 2 car garage as well as the gorgeously landscaped garden, patio and in-ground spa. This home has high ceiling living room plus spacious family room. Within walking distance to shopping Center with great restaurants , easy access to the 55, 22, and 5 freeways. Fully upgraded spacious home and looking for good family to enjoy it. Text Tina at 949-228-3468 for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17322 Anglin Lane have any available units?
17322 Anglin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 17322 Anglin Lane have?
Some of 17322 Anglin Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17322 Anglin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17322 Anglin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17322 Anglin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17322 Anglin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 17322 Anglin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17322 Anglin Lane offers parking.
Does 17322 Anglin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17322 Anglin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17322 Anglin Lane have a pool?
No, 17322 Anglin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17322 Anglin Lane have accessible units?
No, 17322 Anglin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17322 Anglin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17322 Anglin Lane has units with dishwashers.
