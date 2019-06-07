17271 Roseleaf Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

(For prospective renters, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



This is a captivating, unfurnished, 4-bedrooms, 2-bathrooms, single-family home in a friendly neighborhood in Tustin.



The awesome interior has polished hardwood/laminated/tile floors, French doors, built-in bookshelves and cabinets, large windows with shutters. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with white-painted cabinets and drawers that offer plenty of storage space, tile countertops, dishwasher, garbage disposal, range/oven, stove, and washer. The elegant bathrooms have vanity cabinets surmounted with framed mirrors, and shower stall enclosed in a metal-framed sliding glass panel.



An in-unit washer and dryer are included along with central heating and air conditioning, ceiling fans, and a fireplace.



An awesome well-manicured yard and a private pool outside are perfect spots for some fun activities with family members or friends.



It comes with Attached 2 car garage, driveway leading to garage, street parking



Up to two pets are welcome with $70 pet per rent.



Tenant pays PG&E, water, trash, and sewage. Safety features for toddlers and the elderly are the responsibility of tenants. The landlord will be responsible for the landscaping and pool maintenance.



Safety features for toddlers/underage and/or elderly are responsibility of tenants



This is a very special opportunity! So, book a showing now!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Peppertree Park, Cabrillo Park, Mabury Park, and Columbus Tustin Park.



Bus lines:

60 Long Beach Tustin - 0.2 mile

71 Yorba Linda - Newport Beach - 0.2 mile

64 Huntington Beach Tustin - 0.3 mile

463 The Depot at Santa Ana - Hutton Centre - 0.5 mile



Rail lines:

Orange County Line - 1.4 miles

Inland Empire OC - 1.4 miles



(RLNE5513666)