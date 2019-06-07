All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 17271 Roseleaf Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
17271 Roseleaf Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

17271 Roseleaf Ave

17271 Roseleaf Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

17271 Roseleaf Avenue, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
(For prospective renters, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

This is a captivating, unfurnished, 4-bedrooms, 2-bathrooms, single-family home in a friendly neighborhood in Tustin.

The awesome interior has polished hardwood/laminated/tile floors, French doors, built-in bookshelves and cabinets, large windows with shutters. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with white-painted cabinets and drawers that offer plenty of storage space, tile countertops, dishwasher, garbage disposal, range/oven, stove, and washer. The elegant bathrooms have vanity cabinets surmounted with framed mirrors, and shower stall enclosed in a metal-framed sliding glass panel.

An in-unit washer and dryer are included along with central heating and air conditioning, ceiling fans, and a fireplace.

An awesome well-manicured yard and a private pool outside are perfect spots for some fun activities with family members or friends.

It comes with Attached 2 car garage, driveway leading to garage, street parking

Up to two pets are welcome with $70 pet per rent.

Tenant pays PG&E, water, trash, and sewage. Safety features for toddlers and the elderly are the responsibility of tenants. The landlord will be responsible for the landscaping and pool maintenance.

Safety features for toddlers/underage and/or elderly are responsibility of tenants

This is a very special opportunity! So, book a showing now!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Peppertree Park, Cabrillo Park, Mabury Park, and Columbus Tustin Park.

Bus lines:
60 Long Beach Tustin - 0.2 mile
71 Yorba Linda - Newport Beach - 0.2 mile
64 Huntington Beach Tustin - 0.3 mile
463 The Depot at Santa Ana - Hutton Centre - 0.5 mile

Rail lines:
Orange County Line - 1.4 miles
Inland Empire OC - 1.4 miles

(RLNE5513666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17271 Roseleaf Ave have any available units?
17271 Roseleaf Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 17271 Roseleaf Ave have?
Some of 17271 Roseleaf Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17271 Roseleaf Ave currently offering any rent specials?
17271 Roseleaf Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17271 Roseleaf Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 17271 Roseleaf Ave is pet friendly.
Does 17271 Roseleaf Ave offer parking?
Yes, 17271 Roseleaf Ave offers parking.
Does 17271 Roseleaf Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17271 Roseleaf Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17271 Roseleaf Ave have a pool?
Yes, 17271 Roseleaf Ave has a pool.
Does 17271 Roseleaf Ave have accessible units?
No, 17271 Roseleaf Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 17271 Roseleaf Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17271 Roseleaf Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr
Tustin, CA 92780
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Stonebrook Apartments
15631 Williams St
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pool
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles