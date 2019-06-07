17271 Roseleaf Ave

Amenities
(For prospective renters, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
This is a captivating, unfurnished, 4-bedrooms, 2-bathrooms, single-family home in a friendly neighborhood in Tustin.
The awesome interior has polished hardwood/laminated/tile floors, French doors, built-in bookshelves and cabinets, large windows with shutters. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with white-painted cabinets and drawers that offer plenty of storage space, tile countertops, dishwasher, garbage disposal, range/oven, stove, and washer. The elegant bathrooms have vanity cabinets surmounted with framed mirrors, and shower stall enclosed in a metal-framed sliding glass panel.
An in-unit washer and dryer are included along with central heating and air conditioning, ceiling fans, and a fireplace.
An awesome well-manicured yard and a private pool outside are perfect spots for some fun activities with family members or friends.
It comes with Attached 2 car garage, driveway leading to garage, street parking
Up to two pets are welcome with $70 pet per rent.
Tenant pays PG&E, water, trash, and sewage. Safety features for toddlers and the elderly are the responsibility of tenants. The landlord will be responsible for the landscaping and pool maintenance.
This is a very special opportunity! So, book a showing now!
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby parks: Peppertree Park, Cabrillo Park, Mabury Park, and Columbus Tustin Park.
Bus lines:
60 Long Beach Tustin - 0.2 mile
71 Yorba Linda - Newport Beach - 0.2 mile
64 Huntington Beach Tustin - 0.3 mile
463 The Depot at Santa Ana - Hutton Centre - 0.5 mile
Rail lines:
Orange County Line - 1.4 miles
Inland Empire OC - 1.4 miles
