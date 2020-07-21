1722 Mitchell Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool playground clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill

Great Location in a highly sought after community! this 2 bedroom , 1 and 1/2 bath is the perfect location and is move in ready! This home has been recently upgraded and is move in ready. This home has 2 large bedrooms, open kitchen, dinning area and large family room perfect for entertaining. The community features a club house, pool, large spacious grass areas, playgrounds and the perfect private community setting. There is plenty of room in the back yard perfect for BBQ and relaxing with the family. This home belongs to the Tustin Unified School District. Plenty of entertainment areas with easy access to the 5 and 55 freeways..