All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 1722 Mitchell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
1722 Mitchell Avenue
Last updated September 28 2019 at 3:10 AM

1722 Mitchell Avenue

1722 Mitchell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

1722 Mitchell Avenue, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
playground
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Great Location in a highly sought after community! this 2 bedroom , 1 and 1/2 bath is the perfect location and is move in ready! This home has been recently upgraded and is move in ready. This home has 2 large bedrooms, open kitchen, dinning area and large family room perfect for entertaining. The community features a club house, pool, large spacious grass areas, playgrounds and the perfect private community setting. There is plenty of room in the back yard perfect for BBQ and relaxing with the family. This home belongs to the Tustin Unified School District. Plenty of entertainment areas with easy access to the 5 and 55 freeways..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 Mitchell Avenue have any available units?
1722 Mitchell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 Mitchell Avenue have?
Some of 1722 Mitchell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 Mitchell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1722 Mitchell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 Mitchell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1722 Mitchell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 1722 Mitchell Avenue offer parking?
No, 1722 Mitchell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1722 Mitchell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 Mitchell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 Mitchell Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1722 Mitchell Avenue has a pool.
Does 1722 Mitchell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1722 Mitchell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 Mitchell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 Mitchell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Somerset Village
16631 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr
Tustin, CA 92780
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTustin 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pools
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CA
Newport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles