Tustin, CA
16633 Honeybee Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

16633 Honeybee Drive

16633 Honeybee Street · (949) 870-9020
Location

16633 Honeybee Street, Tustin, CA 92782

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
**ONE THE BEST LOCATIONS IN COLUMBUS GROVE WITH OVER 11,000 SF LOT SIZE**IRVINE SCHOOLS** Built in 2008, this 5BR/4BA detached 2-story home is nearly 3,000 sf and includes 1BR/1BA with shower downstairs. Separate living room with formal dining area upon front entry. Upgraded kitchen with quartz counters, large center island with breakfast bar, and high-end appliances. Kitchen opens into family room with built-in media cabinets, fireplace, and wall-to-wall glass sliding doors opening into the expansive backyard. Enjoy the lush green grass and 600 sf gazebo with built-in BBQ and entertainment area. Back inside, relax in the large loft upstairs. Large master bedroom has en suite bathroom with dual sinks, vanity area, separate tub and shower, plus spacious walk-in closet. One other bedroom has its own full bathroom, plus 2 other bedrooms and hallway full bathroom upstairs. Laundry room upstairs. Gorgeous hardwood floors downstairs, carpet upstairs, and tile floors in bathrooms. Refrigerator, washer, dryer included. Direct access to 3-car attached garage. Amenities include resort-like pool and spa areas, playgrounds, clubhouse, basketball courts, Peters Canyon trail access, and all the wonderful community events. Close to the District, the Market Place, Culver Plaza (99 Ranch), the Crossroads, Diamond Jamboree, John Wayne Airport, Tustin train station, 5/55/405 freeways, 261 toll road, and much more. **SHOWINGS ON HOLD UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16633 Honeybee Drive have any available units?
16633 Honeybee Drive has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 16633 Honeybee Drive have?
Some of 16633 Honeybee Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16633 Honeybee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16633 Honeybee Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16633 Honeybee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16633 Honeybee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 16633 Honeybee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16633 Honeybee Drive does offer parking.
Does 16633 Honeybee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16633 Honeybee Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16633 Honeybee Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16633 Honeybee Drive has a pool.
Does 16633 Honeybee Drive have accessible units?
No, 16633 Honeybee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16633 Honeybee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16633 Honeybee Drive has units with dishwashers.
