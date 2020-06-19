16633 Honeybee Drive

Amenities

**ONE THE BEST LOCATIONS IN COLUMBUS GROVE WITH OVER 11,000 SF LOT SIZE**IRVINE SCHOOLS** Built in 2008, this 5BR/4BA detached 2-story home is nearly 3,000 sf and includes 1BR/1BA with shower downstairs. Separate living room with formal dining area upon front entry. Upgraded kitchen with quartz counters, large center island with breakfast bar, and high-end appliances. Kitchen opens into family room with built-in media cabinets, fireplace, and wall-to-wall glass sliding doors opening into the expansive backyard. Enjoy the lush green grass and 600 sf gazebo with built-in BBQ and entertainment area. Back inside, relax in the large loft upstairs. Large master bedroom has en suite bathroom with dual sinks, vanity area, separate tub and shower, plus spacious walk-in closet. One other bedroom has its own full bathroom, plus 2 other bedrooms and hallway full bathroom upstairs. Laundry room upstairs. Gorgeous hardwood floors downstairs, carpet upstairs, and tile floors in bathrooms. Refrigerator, washer, dryer included. Direct access to 3-car attached garage. Amenities include resort-like pool and spa areas, playgrounds, clubhouse, basketball courts, Peters Canyon trail access, and all the wonderful community events. Close to the District, the Market Place, Culver Plaza (99 Ranch), the Crossroads, Diamond Jamboree, John Wayne Airport, Tustin train station, 5/55/405 freeways, 261 toll road, and much more. **SHOWINGS ON HOLD UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.**