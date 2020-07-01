16625 Honeybee Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Description



Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Single Family Home in Tustin! This two story, single family home is located in a peaceful neighborhood with amazing amenities and features! As you enter the home you are greeted with high ceilings, carpet and wood flooring throughout, and spacious rooms! At the entrance youll find a large entry room and dining room with large windows and light fixtures. Leading in to the living room, youll see a cozy fireplace and views of the backyard from the expansive windows with custom coverings. A half bath is located downstairs for your convenience. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, a gas oven, built in microwave, oven, and a double sink with a garbage disposal! Youll have plenty of room to cook and entertain with the counter and cabinet space. The large backyard includes a luscious lawn area and a cement patio. The four bedrooms are situated upstairs, all including large closets and windows for natural lighting. Two of the bedrooms access to the large outdoor balcony to enjoy views of the beautiful neighborhood! In the hallway upstairs there is a spacious den, and a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. The master bedroom is complete with expansive windows and ample space for your comfort. Attached is a private master bathroom with a double vanity, bathtub, glass shower door, cupboard space, and a large walk in closet. Attached three car garage