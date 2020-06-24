All apartments in Tustin
Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:10 AM

16625 Honeybee Dr

16625 Honeybee Dr · No Longer Available
Location

16625 Honeybee Dr, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Description

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Single Family Home in Tustin! This two story, single family home is located in a peaceful neighborhood with amazing amenities and features! As you enter the home you are greeted with high ceilings, carpet and wood flooring throughout, and spacious rooms! At the entrance youll find a large entry room and dining room with large windows and light fixtures. Leading in to the living room, youll see a cozy fireplace and views of the backyard from the expansive windows with custom coverings. A half bath is located downstairs for your convenience. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, a gas oven, built in microwave, oven, and a double sink with a garbage disposal! Youll have plenty of room to cook and entertain with the counter and cabinet space. The large backyard includes a luscious lawn area and a cement patio. The four bedrooms are situated upstairs, all including large closets and windows for natural lighting. Two of the bedrooms access to the large outdoor balcony to enjoy views of the beautiful neighborhood! In the hallway upstairs there is a spacious den, and a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. The master bedroom is complete with expansive windows and ample space for your comfort. Attached is a private master bathroom with a double vanity, bathtub, glass shower door, cupboard space, and a large walk in closet. Attached three car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16625 Honeybee Dr have any available units?
16625 Honeybee Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 16625 Honeybee Dr have?
Some of 16625 Honeybee Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16625 Honeybee Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16625 Honeybee Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16625 Honeybee Dr pet-friendly?
No, 16625 Honeybee Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 16625 Honeybee Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16625 Honeybee Dr offers parking.
Does 16625 Honeybee Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16625 Honeybee Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16625 Honeybee Dr have a pool?
No, 16625 Honeybee Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16625 Honeybee Dr have accessible units?
No, 16625 Honeybee Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16625 Honeybee Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16625 Honeybee Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
