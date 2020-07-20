All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 166 GALLERY Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
166 GALLERY Way
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:21 PM

166 GALLERY Way

166 Gallery Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

166 Gallery Way, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
HOTEL EXPERIENCE FOR A LOWER PRICE!!! Impeccable house, FULLY FURNISHED!. It has many essentials including: new utensils, cookware, coffee maker, towels, paper tissues, soap, shampoo/conditioner. SHORT TERM fixed-lease (up to 4 months). Not a traditional long term lease. Great for a family who needs a place urgently or for vacation! Available now! Ready to move in! Great LOCATION!!! Newly renovated and upgraded 2 story condo in just 15 minuted away from Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm. 3 bedroom/2,5 bath Condo with a car garage, pool, gym This is a resort type community, located a few miles away from FWY 5 and FWY 55.- The condo consists of a living room, dinning room, kitchen, master bedroom and two additional rooms.- The kitchen has a full-size refrigerator, microwave, oven and a dishwasher. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 GALLERY Way have any available units?
166 GALLERY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 166 GALLERY Way have?
Some of 166 GALLERY Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 GALLERY Way currently offering any rent specials?
166 GALLERY Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 GALLERY Way pet-friendly?
No, 166 GALLERY Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 166 GALLERY Way offer parking?
Yes, 166 GALLERY Way offers parking.
Does 166 GALLERY Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 GALLERY Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 GALLERY Way have a pool?
Yes, 166 GALLERY Way has a pool.
Does 166 GALLERY Way have accessible units?
No, 166 GALLERY Way does not have accessible units.
Does 166 GALLERY Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 166 GALLERY Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Somerset Village
16631 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pools
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CA
Newport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles