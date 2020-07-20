166 GALLERY Way

Amenities

HOTEL EXPERIENCE FOR A LOWER PRICE!!! Impeccable house, FULLY FURNISHED!. It has many essentials including: new utensils, cookware, coffee maker, towels, paper tissues, soap, shampoo/conditioner. SHORT TERM fixed-lease (up to 4 months). Not a traditional long term lease. Great for a family who needs a place urgently or for vacation! Available now! Ready to move in! Great LOCATION!!! Newly renovated and upgraded 2 story condo in just 15 minuted away from Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm. 3 bedroom/2,5 bath Condo with a car garage, pool, gym This is a resort type community, located a few miles away from FWY 5 and FWY 55.- The condo consists of a living room, dinning room, kitchen, master bedroom and two additional rooms.- The kitchen has a full-size refrigerator, microwave, oven and a dishwasher. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!!!