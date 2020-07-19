All apartments in Tustin
Tustin, CA
159 Gallery Way
159 Gallery Way

159 Gallery Way · No Longer Available
Location

159 Gallery Way, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Stunning 1 Bedroom Apartment near Tustin Marketplace! - Sullivan invites you to 159 Gallery Way, a cozy one bedroom in the city of Tustin, CA. This is fairly large 1 bedroom at 760 square feet that comes with an open layout, which has balcony. You will have a designated parking inside your detached garage. This community offers a large swimming pool, along with a playground.

Enjoy a quick 10 minute drive to Peters Canyon Hiking Trail and a few parks surrounding within a mile radius. You can also take a quick drive to Tustin Market Place which offers a wide variety of shopping and dining, a few stores would be Target, Sprouts, Ralphs, BJ's Restaurant, TJ Max, and much more. The major schools are Ladera Elementary, Pioneer Middle, and Beckman High.

Please call Mariana with any leasing questions or to schedule a viewing at 714-856-3636.

(RLNE5316134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 Gallery Way have any available units?
159 Gallery Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 159 Gallery Way have?
Some of 159 Gallery Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 Gallery Way currently offering any rent specials?
159 Gallery Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 Gallery Way pet-friendly?
No, 159 Gallery Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 159 Gallery Way offer parking?
Yes, 159 Gallery Way offers parking.
Does 159 Gallery Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 Gallery Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 Gallery Way have a pool?
Yes, 159 Gallery Way has a pool.
Does 159 Gallery Way have accessible units?
No, 159 Gallery Way does not have accessible units.
Does 159 Gallery Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 Gallery Way does not have units with dishwashers.
