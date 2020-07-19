Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Stunning 1 Bedroom Apartment near Tustin Marketplace! - Sullivan invites you to 159 Gallery Way, a cozy one bedroom in the city of Tustin, CA. This is fairly large 1 bedroom at 760 square feet that comes with an open layout, which has balcony. You will have a designated parking inside your detached garage. This community offers a large swimming pool, along with a playground.



Enjoy a quick 10 minute drive to Peters Canyon Hiking Trail and a few parks surrounding within a mile radius. You can also take a quick drive to Tustin Market Place which offers a wide variety of shopping and dining, a few stores would be Target, Sprouts, Ralphs, BJ's Restaurant, TJ Max, and much more. The major schools are Ladera Elementary, Pioneer Middle, and Beckman High.



Please call Mariana with any leasing questions or to schedule a viewing at 714-856-3636.



