Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
15871 S Myrtle Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:44 AM

15871 S Myrtle Avenue

15871 South Myrtle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15871 South Myrtle Avenue, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Move-In Ready! Newly Remodeled Downstairs 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage Apartment + 2 extra assigned parking spaces!! Apartment features: Kitchen with all new appliances; cook-top oven, new cabinets with quartz counter tops. Master Bedroom with large closet and master bath. Fireplace in Living Room. Newly installed wood flooring throughout, large shower with glass sliding doors and new vanities. Dual pane windows, air conditioning, and ceiling fans in all bedrooms and dining area plus a community laundry room. Close to shops,entertainment, schools, and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15871 S Myrtle Avenue have any available units?
15871 S Myrtle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 15871 S Myrtle Avenue have?
Some of 15871 S Myrtle Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15871 S Myrtle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15871 S Myrtle Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15871 S Myrtle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15871 S Myrtle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 15871 S Myrtle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15871 S Myrtle Avenue does offer parking.
Does 15871 S Myrtle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15871 S Myrtle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15871 S Myrtle Avenue have a pool?
No, 15871 S Myrtle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15871 S Myrtle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15871 S Myrtle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15871 S Myrtle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15871 S Myrtle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
