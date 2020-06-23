15871 S Myrtle Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Move-In Ready! Newly Remodeled Downstairs 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage Apartment + 2 extra assigned parking spaces!! Apartment features: Kitchen with all new appliances; cook-top oven, new cabinets with quartz counter tops. Master Bedroom with large closet and master bath. Fireplace in Living Room. Newly installed wood flooring throughout, large shower with glass sliding doors and new vanities. Dual pane windows, air conditioning, and ceiling fans in all bedrooms and dining area plus a community laundry room. Close to shops,entertainment, schools, and freeways.