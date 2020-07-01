15742 Williams St 88

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill

Vio Tustin Apartment Homes



VIO TUSTIN

15742 Williams St

Tustin CA 92780

714-547-0401 (se habla espanol)

Unit 145



At VIO TUSTIN you will find many upscale amenities to provide resort-style living. AMENITES INCLUDE: Resident clubhouse complete with chef's kitchen, flat screen, modern entertainment center. Business Center, Study room, Meeting facilities, Fitness center with top of the line cardio equipment, free weights and thick rubber flooring. Resort swim zone, lounge areas and multiple stainless BBQ's through-out the property.



We currently have a one-bedroom one-bathroom apartment with a spacious walk-in closet and a private balcony. All of this with an open floor-plan. Our beautiful community is conveniently located with easy access to the 55 freeway just minutes from entertainment and shopping options, including the Angels Stadium and Westfield Main Place. This Lovely Apartment Home is a one of a kind.



Office Hours

M-F 10:00 am to 4:30 pm

Saturday and Sunday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240635

