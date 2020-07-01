All apartments in Tustin
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

15742 Williams St 88

15742 Williams Street · No Longer Available
Location

15742 Williams Street, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Vio Tustin Apartment Homes - Property Id: 240635

VIO TUSTIN
15742 Williams St
Tustin CA 92780
714-547-0401 (se habla espanol)
Unit 145

At VIO TUSTIN you will find many upscale amenities to provide resort-style living. AMENITES INCLUDE: Resident clubhouse complete with chef's kitchen, flat screen, modern entertainment center. Business Center, Study room, Meeting facilities, Fitness center with top of the line cardio equipment, free weights and thick rubber flooring. Resort swim zone, lounge areas and multiple stainless BBQ's through-out the property.

We currently have a one-bedroom one-bathroom apartment with a spacious walk-in closet and a private balcony. All of this with an open floor-plan. Our beautiful community is conveniently located with easy access to the 55 freeway just minutes from entertainment and shopping options, including the Angels Stadium and Westfield Main Place. This Lovely Apartment Home is a one of a kind.

Office Hours
M-F 10:00 am to 4:30 pm
Saturday and Sunday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240635
Property Id 240635

(RLNE5628596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15742 Williams St 88 have any available units?
15742 Williams St 88 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 15742 Williams St 88 have?
Some of 15742 Williams St 88's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15742 Williams St 88 currently offering any rent specials?
15742 Williams St 88 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15742 Williams St 88 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15742 Williams St 88 is pet friendly.
Does 15742 Williams St 88 offer parking?
No, 15742 Williams St 88 does not offer parking.
Does 15742 Williams St 88 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15742 Williams St 88 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15742 Williams St 88 have a pool?
Yes, 15742 Williams St 88 has a pool.
Does 15742 Williams St 88 have accessible units?
No, 15742 Williams St 88 does not have accessible units.
Does 15742 Williams St 88 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15742 Williams St 88 has units with dishwashers.

