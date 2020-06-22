15723 California St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come one, come all; families with children and pets, corporate roommates, traveling nurses this inner Richmond 2 bedroom 1 bath refurbished flat has an exaggerated living space of 1600-square feet!



The flat features turn of the century period moldings and original hardwood floors with a renewed kitchen boasting a gas stove and dishwasher. Lots of closet space.



Bedrooms have queen beds and work desks. Living room has leather sofas.

Shared amenities include one space in a 3-car garage, free use of washer and dryer and yard space.



Locals love it. The Richmond neighborhood. It runs a main vein through San Francisco. From east to west - literally bay to breakers. This area has everything. It is tucked between the Presidio to the North and Golden Gate Park to the south, this location is just minutes to the highway 101 heading northbound. It is a 3-mile drive to the heart of downtown or simply ride the bus, stop is across the street, to the Financial District.



Juxtaposed against the greenery of Golden Gate Park and the Presidio National park; Clement, California and Geary Streets buzz with commercial vibrance. Markets, coffee shops, ethnic restaurants, variety stores, bakeries and even pubs featuring trivia night, live bands, salsa dancing and comedy. Multiple bus lines are within walking distance.



CPMC Hospital, grammar schools and the majestic Jesuit University of San Francisco are all centralized in the Richmond.