Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

15538 Sonora Street

15538 Sonora Street · (949) 861-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15538 Sonora Street, Tustin, CA 92782

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2042 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful two-story condo in the Columbus Grove Community with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Superb corner lot location - cross street from the club house, park, and pool. Great Irvine Unified Schools District. Main floor guest bedroom with bath. Spacious living room with fireplace, upgraded plantation shutter, gourmet kitchen adjacent to dining room with center island and top-line stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bath with separate shower and bathtub, custom light fixtures, ceiling fans, pre-wired networking and pre-wired theater sound system from builder. 2-car direct access garage with epoxy floor coating.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15538 Sonora Street have any available units?
15538 Sonora Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 15538 Sonora Street have?
Some of 15538 Sonora Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15538 Sonora Street currently offering any rent specials?
15538 Sonora Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15538 Sonora Street pet-friendly?
No, 15538 Sonora Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 15538 Sonora Street offer parking?
Yes, 15538 Sonora Street does offer parking.
Does 15538 Sonora Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15538 Sonora Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15538 Sonora Street have a pool?
Yes, 15538 Sonora Street has a pool.
Does 15538 Sonora Street have accessible units?
No, 15538 Sonora Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15538 Sonora Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15538 Sonora Street does not have units with dishwashers.
