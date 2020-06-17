15538 Sonora Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage media room

Beautiful two-story condo in the Columbus Grove Community with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Superb corner lot location - cross street from the club house, park, and pool. Great Irvine Unified Schools District. Main floor guest bedroom with bath. Spacious living room with fireplace, upgraded plantation shutter, gourmet kitchen adjacent to dining room with center island and top-line stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with walk-in closet, master bath with separate shower and bathtub, custom light fixtures, ceiling fans, pre-wired networking and pre-wired theater sound system from builder. 2-car direct access garage with epoxy floor coating.