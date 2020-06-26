15519 Bonsai Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub

Beautiful Two-Story Home in the Columbus Grove Community!! - Check out this out awesome 3d tour:

Beautiful two-story condo in the Columbus Grove Community with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Features cherry wood flooring downstairs with carpet in the downstairs bedroom. The open floor plan downstairs includes the living room with a fireplace, dining room, and spacious kitchen with large Island, bedroom, and bath. Three large bedrooms are located upstairs with spacious linen storage in hallway. Downstairs living areas surrounds a spacious patio. Kitchen includes white tile counter tops, 5-burner gas cook top, built-in oven, a microwave, and a refrigerator. Upstairs 2nd bathroom has dual sinks and tub & toilet in separate room. Large master bedroom and bath includes dual sinks, a separate shower, and tub. Large walk-in closet completes the master suite. Enjoy the amenities of Columbus Grove including pool and spa.



Home is available for move in on 8/15 with a 12 month lease and $3525 security deposit on approved credit. Apply online at irvinepropertymanagement.net with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required.To schedule a showing please contact: Gary at 949-374-9500 or showings@irvinepropmgmt.com For more information contact Property Manager- Richard 949-679-0440 x 122 or richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com



