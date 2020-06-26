All apartments in Tustin
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:38 PM

15519 Bonsai Way

15519 Bonsai Way · No Longer Available
Location

15519 Bonsai Way, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Beautiful Two-Story Home in the Columbus Grove Community!! - Check out this out awesome 3d tour:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=A5SbiRmV9FU

Beautiful two-story condo in the Columbus Grove Community with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Features cherry wood flooring downstairs with carpet in the downstairs bedroom. The open floor plan downstairs includes the living room with a fireplace, dining room, and spacious kitchen with large Island, bedroom, and bath. Three large bedrooms are located upstairs with spacious linen storage in hallway. Downstairs living areas surrounds a spacious patio. Kitchen includes white tile counter tops, 5-burner gas cook top, built-in oven, a microwave, and a refrigerator. Upstairs 2nd bathroom has dual sinks and tub & toilet in separate room. Large master bedroom and bath includes dual sinks, a separate shower, and tub. Large walk-in closet completes the master suite. Enjoy the amenities of Columbus Grove including pool and spa.

Home is available for move in on 8/15 with a 12 month lease and $3525 security deposit on approved credit. Apply online at irvinepropertymanagement.net with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required.To schedule a showing please contact: Gary at 949-374-9500 or showings@irvinepropmgmt.com For more information contact Property Manager- Richard 949-679-0440 x 122 or richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com

(RLNE5020867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15519 Bonsai Way have any available units?
15519 Bonsai Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 15519 Bonsai Way have?
Some of 15519 Bonsai Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15519 Bonsai Way currently offering any rent specials?
15519 Bonsai Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15519 Bonsai Way pet-friendly?
No, 15519 Bonsai Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 15519 Bonsai Way offer parking?
No, 15519 Bonsai Way does not offer parking.
Does 15519 Bonsai Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15519 Bonsai Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15519 Bonsai Way have a pool?
Yes, 15519 Bonsai Way has a pool.
Does 15519 Bonsai Way have accessible units?
No, 15519 Bonsai Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15519 Bonsai Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 15519 Bonsai Way does not have units with dishwashers.
