Tustin, CA
15516 Bonsai Way
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:25 PM

15516 Bonsai Way

15516 Bonsai Way · No Longer Available
Tustin
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,800
Location

15516 Bonsai Way, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
Beautiful Townhome in Irvine Unified School District! This beautiful home is located in the Charming and convenient Columbus Grove Community in Tustin close to the District and all that it has to offer! Upgraded Kitchen with Granite & Recessed Lighting! Plantation Shutters! Wood-lam flooring! Ultra-Convenient Upstairs Laundry! Master Suite w/ En Suite Master Bath and Walk-in Closet! You will Love the Master Bath w/ His/Hers sinks, and a separate shower from the Roman Tub! Enjoy entertaining outside in your private patio backyard. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer all included! If you are not familiar with Columbus Grove, the community offers a large clubhouse, resort-style pools with separate spas and kiddie pools, parks and playgrounds, basketball courts, and more! Great Proximity to Jamboree, 405, 55, 5 Freeways, John Wayne Airport, UCI, and the entire Central OC economic base! You will Love Living Here! Available 1st week of September.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15516 Bonsai Way have any available units?
15516 Bonsai Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 15516 Bonsai Way have?
Some of 15516 Bonsai Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15516 Bonsai Way currently offering any rent specials?
15516 Bonsai Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15516 Bonsai Way pet-friendly?
No, 15516 Bonsai Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 15516 Bonsai Way offer parking?
No, 15516 Bonsai Way does not offer parking.
Does 15516 Bonsai Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15516 Bonsai Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15516 Bonsai Way have a pool?
Yes, 15516 Bonsai Way has a pool.
Does 15516 Bonsai Way have accessible units?
No, 15516 Bonsai Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15516 Bonsai Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 15516 Bonsai Way does not have units with dishwashers.
