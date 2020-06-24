15516 Bonsai Way

Amenities

Beautiful Townhome in Irvine Unified School District! This beautiful home is located in the Charming and convenient Columbus Grove Community in Tustin close to the District and all that it has to offer! Upgraded Kitchen with Granite & Recessed Lighting! Plantation Shutters! Wood-lam flooring! Ultra-Convenient Upstairs Laundry! Master Suite w/ En Suite Master Bath and Walk-in Closet! You will Love the Master Bath w/ His/Hers sinks, and a separate shower from the Roman Tub! Enjoy entertaining outside in your private patio backyard. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer all included! If you are not familiar with Columbus Grove, the community offers a large clubhouse, resort-style pools with separate spas and kiddie pools, parks and playgrounds, basketball courts, and more! Great Proximity to Jamboree, 405, 55, 5 Freeways, John Wayne Airport, UCI, and the entire Central OC economic base! You will Love Living Here! Available 1st week of September.