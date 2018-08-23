All apartments in Tustin
15222 Davenport Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 PM

15222 Davenport Street

15222 Davenport Street · (949) 451-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15222 Davenport Street, Tustin, CA 92782

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1977 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Live & Thrive in the original builder's "model home" of Columbus Square, located directly across from the gorgeous community park! It's like having your own private park! This highly upgraded, fully DETACHED home has been kept in pristine condition. Spacious open floor plan features natural stone flooring, recessed lighting, plantation wood shutters & crown molding. Gourmet kitchen boasts stainless appliances, rich espresso cabinets and functional prep island with eat-in counter. Retreat to the master suite which features an over-sized bedroom, huge walk-in closet, views of the park, spa-like bathroom w/ dual vanities and separate tub & shower. The upstairs also offers two additional spacious bedrooms and full bathroom, as well as separate laundry room with dedicated sink & storage. Downstairs features another convenient half bathroom & direct access to the two car garage w/ epoxy floors. Relax in the backyard which offers covered patio, *new* built-in BBQ, stylish flagstone flooring and lush landscaping. Additional features: *new* Kinetico whole home soft water system, pre-wired technology box for internet/phone/tv, and DirecTV ready. Across the street, discover the vibrant neighborhood park, resort pool and spa, tot-lot playground, community conservatory & amazing grand lawn. EASY access to Hwy 55/5/405. 3-5 minute drive to The Village at Tustin Legacy, The District, Irvine Marketplace and Costco! Call listing agent Andy Yang for showings (510) 508-1409

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15222 Davenport Street have any available units?
15222 Davenport Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 15222 Davenport Street have?
Some of 15222 Davenport Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15222 Davenport Street currently offering any rent specials?
15222 Davenport Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15222 Davenport Street pet-friendly?
No, 15222 Davenport Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 15222 Davenport Street offer parking?
Yes, 15222 Davenport Street does offer parking.
Does 15222 Davenport Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15222 Davenport Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15222 Davenport Street have a pool?
Yes, 15222 Davenport Street has a pool.
Does 15222 Davenport Street have accessible units?
No, 15222 Davenport Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15222 Davenport Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15222 Davenport Street does not have units with dishwashers.
