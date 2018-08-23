15222 Davenport Street

Amenities

Live & Thrive in the original builder's "model home" of Columbus Square, located directly across from the gorgeous community park! It's like having your own private park! This highly upgraded, fully DETACHED home has been kept in pristine condition. Spacious open floor plan features natural stone flooring, recessed lighting, plantation wood shutters & crown molding. Gourmet kitchen boasts stainless appliances, rich espresso cabinets and functional prep island with eat-in counter. Retreat to the master suite which features an over-sized bedroom, huge walk-in closet, views of the park, spa-like bathroom w/ dual vanities and separate tub & shower. The upstairs also offers two additional spacious bedrooms and full bathroom, as well as separate laundry room with dedicated sink & storage. Downstairs features another convenient half bathroom & direct access to the two car garage w/ epoxy floors. Relax in the backyard which offers covered patio, *new* built-in BBQ, stylish flagstone flooring and lush landscaping. Additional features: *new* Kinetico whole home soft water system, pre-wired technology box for internet/phone/tv, and DirecTV ready. Across the street, discover the vibrant neighborhood park, resort pool and spa, tot-lot playground, community conservatory & amazing grand lawn. EASY access to Hwy 55/5/405. 3-5 minute drive to The Village at Tustin Legacy, The District, Irvine Marketplace and Costco! Call listing agent Andy Yang for showings (510) 508-1409