15221 Kensington Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool garage pet friendly

Open House Saturday July 20 10 am-11 am-First time to view. Super cute condo in nice interior courtyard location. Popular Cambride Lane community of Colombus Square. Great features include 2 car attached direct access garage, Full size washer/dryer indoor laundry room. Upgraded stainless steel appliances including gas top range in open kitchen with walk in pantry. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans and master suite has dual sinks. Cozy fireplace in living room. Water softener and extra storage.

Enjoy beautiful grounds, community clubhouse,gym and wonderful Jr. Olympic pool. Walk to shopping and super convenient to the District Marketplace.

Landlords will even consider small dogs(sorry no cats).