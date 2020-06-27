All apartments in Tustin
15221 Kensington Park Drive

Location

15221 Kensington Park Drive, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Open House Saturday July 20 10 am-11 am-First time to view. Super cute condo in nice interior courtyard location. Popular Cambride Lane community of Colombus Square. Great features include 2 car attached direct access garage, Full size washer/dryer indoor laundry room. Upgraded stainless steel appliances including gas top range in open kitchen with walk in pantry. Both bedrooms have ceiling fans and master suite has dual sinks. Cozy fireplace in living room. Water softener and extra storage.
Enjoy beautiful grounds, community clubhouse,gym and wonderful Jr. Olympic pool. Walk to shopping and super convenient to the District Marketplace.
Landlords will even consider small dogs(sorry no cats).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15221 Kensington Park Drive have any available units?
15221 Kensington Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 15221 Kensington Park Drive have?
Some of 15221 Kensington Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15221 Kensington Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15221 Kensington Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15221 Kensington Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15221 Kensington Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15221 Kensington Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15221 Kensington Park Drive offers parking.
Does 15221 Kensington Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15221 Kensington Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15221 Kensington Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15221 Kensington Park Drive has a pool.
Does 15221 Kensington Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 15221 Kensington Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15221 Kensington Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15221 Kensington Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
