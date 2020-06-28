All apartments in Tustin
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:15 PM

15212 Henry Way

15212 Henry Way · No Longer Available
Location

15212 Henry Way, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Two bedroom+Office Townhouse for rent - This lovely home has 2 master bedrooms with attached baths, PLUS A THIRD ROOM the first floor that can be used as a den/office. The main living area is on the second floor and has a great room layout. It features an open kitchen with a large island; new laminate flooring on the second floor and new carpet on the first and 3rd floors. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops. Refrigerator included. The 3rd floor features two bedrooms, both with attached baths. The Master Bath is highly upgraded with a designer tile shower enclosure. The front porch is on a beautiful park with a playground, basketball court and open space. (NO PETS PLEASE) Separate laundry room (bring your own washer/dryer) and an attached two-car garage. Amenities in the community include use of the clubhouse, swimming pool w/ spa, basketball courts, parks and tot play area. Conveniently located near the shopping centers, freeway and amenities. NO PETS - SORRY.

IF INTERESTED, PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT: http://www.hermitagepm.com/

Please note, this property is being offered by Hermitage Property Management, BRE#: 01929099

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4388312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15212 Henry Way have any available units?
15212 Henry Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 15212 Henry Way have?
Some of 15212 Henry Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15212 Henry Way currently offering any rent specials?
15212 Henry Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15212 Henry Way pet-friendly?
No, 15212 Henry Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 15212 Henry Way offer parking?
Yes, 15212 Henry Way offers parking.
Does 15212 Henry Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15212 Henry Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15212 Henry Way have a pool?
Yes, 15212 Henry Way has a pool.
Does 15212 Henry Way have accessible units?
No, 15212 Henry Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15212 Henry Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 15212 Henry Way does not have units with dishwashers.
