All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 14791 Briarcliff Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
14791 Briarcliff Place
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:07 PM

14791 Briarcliff Place

14791 Briarcliff Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

14791 Briarcliff Place, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful detached single family residence located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac of Tustin Meadows Community. It is a stone throw's away from centenial park and its swimming pool and tennis courts. Enter into the spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and open concept floor plan. The house is highlighted by engineered hardwood flooring, steel appliances, dual pane windows, and newer A/C unit. All four bedrooms are located upstairs and the master bedroom suite has high vaulted ceiling. The expansive backyard is an entertainer's dream, featuring mature trees, beautiful landscape, and a BBQ station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14791 Briarcliff Place have any available units?
14791 Briarcliff Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14791 Briarcliff Place have?
Some of 14791 Briarcliff Place's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14791 Briarcliff Place currently offering any rent specials?
14791 Briarcliff Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14791 Briarcliff Place pet-friendly?
No, 14791 Briarcliff Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 14791 Briarcliff Place offer parking?
Yes, 14791 Briarcliff Place offers parking.
Does 14791 Briarcliff Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14791 Briarcliff Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14791 Briarcliff Place have a pool?
Yes, 14791 Briarcliff Place has a pool.
Does 14791 Briarcliff Place have accessible units?
No, 14791 Briarcliff Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14791 Briarcliff Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 14791 Briarcliff Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr
Tustin, CA 92780
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Stonebrook Apartments
15631 Williams St
Tustin, CA 92780
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pool
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles