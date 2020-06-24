14791 Briarcliff Place

Amenities

Beautiful detached single family residence located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac of Tustin Meadows Community. It is a stone throw's away from centenial park and its swimming pool and tennis courts. Enter into the spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and open concept floor plan. The house is highlighted by engineered hardwood flooring, steel appliances, dual pane windows, and newer A/C unit. All four bedrooms are located upstairs and the master bedroom suite has high vaulted ceiling. The expansive backyard is an entertainer's dream, featuring mature trees, beautiful landscape, and a BBQ station.