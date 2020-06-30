All apartments in Tustin
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:45 PM

13702 Malena Dr

13702 Malena Drive
Location

13702 Malena Drive, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

This terrific single-family home situated on a peaceful and family-friendly neighborhood in Tustin is unfurnished and airy. It has 4 comfy bedrooms and 3.5 elegant bathrooms. The stunning interior features polished hardwood and large windows and French doors that bathed the rooms in natural light, further highlighting its unique architectural beauty. The lovely kitchen, meanwhile, is tastefully equipped with a smooth granite countertop, fine white painted cabinets that offer plenty of storage space, a kitchen island, and package appliances such as dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, range/oven, and refrigerator. An in-unit washer and dryer are included in the rent along with ceiling fans, forced-air heating, and central air conditioning, for climate control.

The exterior features a well-manicured yard, awesome private pool, and an energy-saving, renewable 4.5 KW solar panel. It also has an 8x6 ft. storage shed in the backyard.

It comes with 1 attached garage and off-street parking.

Small pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Tenant pays for the gas, electricity, water, trash, and sewage. Whereas the landscaping and the weekly pool service will be handled by the landlord.

This property will be available after December 20, 2019.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Gershon Place Mini Park, Esplanade Park, and Columbus Tustin Park.

Bus lines:
60 Long Beach Tustin - 0.3 mile
71 Yorba Linda - Newport Beach - 0.7 mile

(RLNE5395681)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

