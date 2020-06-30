13702 Malena Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

This terrific single-family home situated on a peaceful and family-friendly neighborhood in Tustin is unfurnished and airy. It has 4 comfy bedrooms and 3.5 elegant bathrooms. The stunning interior features polished hardwood and large windows and French doors that bathed the rooms in natural light, further highlighting its unique architectural beauty. The lovely kitchen, meanwhile, is tastefully equipped with a smooth granite countertop, fine white painted cabinets that offer plenty of storage space, a kitchen island, and package appliances such as dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, range/oven, and refrigerator. An in-unit washer and dryer are included in the rent along with ceiling fans, forced-air heating, and central air conditioning, for climate control.



The exterior features a well-manicured yard, awesome private pool, and an energy-saving, renewable 4.5 KW solar panel. It also has an 8x6 ft. storage shed in the backyard.



It comes with 1 attached garage and off-street parking.



Small pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Tenant pays for the gas, electricity, water, trash, and sewage. Whereas the landscaping and the weekly pool service will be handled by the landlord.



This property will be available after December 20, 2019.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Gershon Place Mini Park, Esplanade Park, and Columbus Tustin Park.



Bus lines:

60 Long Beach Tustin - 0.3 mile

71 Yorba Linda - Newport Beach - 0.7 mile



