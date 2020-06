Amenities

**Totally Remodeled Townhome Style**New Window, New Kitchen with New Cabinet, New Granite countertop, New Appliances(Dishwasher & Oven) and New Floors(Tile and Laminate ) thru-out*****Private Own Big Back Yard for BBQ****1 Car port and 1 Space,***Closed to shopping area and Easy access to Freeways, Heart of Tustin******NO One Above & No One Below***Owner pays Water, Gas and Trash***