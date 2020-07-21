1362 Foresterra

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Mid Century 3 Bedroom Stunner - WHOLE. NINE. YARDS. You want a beautiful Mid Century Modern single-story home on a large usable lot. But you also want a spacious master suite overlooking an outdoor atrium and a master bath with updated walk in shower---what dreams are made of? Maybe throw in a fresh, white kitchen complete with plenty of storage space. It would have the aesthetics of a home from the 60's but everything would be newer from flooring down to the windows and doors.The dining room highlights large, sliding doors overlooking the yard and the family room sits by the atrium---allowing a flood of natural sunlight. Are you ready to come home?



(RLNE5501470)