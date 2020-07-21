All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 1362 Foresterra.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
1362 Foresterra
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

1362 Foresterra

1362 Foresterra Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

1362 Foresterra Lane, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mid Century 3 Bedroom Stunner - WHOLE. NINE. YARDS. You want a beautiful Mid Century Modern single-story home on a large usable lot. But you also want a spacious master suite overlooking an outdoor atrium and a master bath with updated walk in shower---what dreams are made of? Maybe throw in a fresh, white kitchen complete with plenty of storage space. It would have the aesthetics of a home from the 60's but everything would be newer from flooring down to the windows and doors.The dining room highlights large, sliding doors overlooking the yard and the family room sits by the atrium---allowing a flood of natural sunlight. Are you ready to come home?

(RLNE5501470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1362 Foresterra have any available units?
1362 Foresterra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
Is 1362 Foresterra currently offering any rent specials?
1362 Foresterra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1362 Foresterra pet-friendly?
Yes, 1362 Foresterra is pet friendly.
Does 1362 Foresterra offer parking?
No, 1362 Foresterra does not offer parking.
Does 1362 Foresterra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1362 Foresterra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1362 Foresterra have a pool?
No, 1362 Foresterra does not have a pool.
Does 1362 Foresterra have accessible units?
No, 1362 Foresterra does not have accessible units.
Does 1362 Foresterra have units with dishwashers?
No, 1362 Foresterra does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1362 Foresterra have units with air conditioning?
No, 1362 Foresterra does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real
Tustin, CA 92780
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr
Tustin, CA 92780
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTustin 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pools
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CA
Newport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles