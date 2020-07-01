All apartments in Tustin
Last updated November 3 2019 at 5:15 AM

13392 LUMMIS Court

13392 Lummis Ct · No Longer Available
Location

13392 Lummis Ct, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming single-family detached home on a corner lot in a quiet cul-de-sac. Steps to park and walking distance to Tustin & Irvine Marketplace! Cathedral vaulted ceilings, ceramic tiles, newer carpet, Two sets of Renaissance French doors open to stunning backyard with Peruvian travertine tiles. Stainless appliances, marble flooring in bathroom, mirrored wardrobes, recessed lighting. Home will be repainted after the tenant moves out. Refrigerator included. Quiet neighborhood, close to freeways, The District Shopping Center & more! Parking is only available for 2 cars. The 2 cars must be parked in the garage in the evenings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13392 LUMMIS Court have any available units?
13392 LUMMIS Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13392 LUMMIS Court have?
Some of 13392 LUMMIS Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13392 LUMMIS Court currently offering any rent specials?
13392 LUMMIS Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13392 LUMMIS Court pet-friendly?
No, 13392 LUMMIS Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 13392 LUMMIS Court offer parking?
Yes, 13392 LUMMIS Court offers parking.
Does 13392 LUMMIS Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13392 LUMMIS Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13392 LUMMIS Court have a pool?
No, 13392 LUMMIS Court does not have a pool.
Does 13392 LUMMIS Court have accessible units?
No, 13392 LUMMIS Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13392 LUMMIS Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13392 LUMMIS Court has units with dishwashers.

