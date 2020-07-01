13392 LUMMIS Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming single-family detached home on a corner lot in a quiet cul-de-sac. Steps to park and walking distance to Tustin & Irvine Marketplace! Cathedral vaulted ceilings, ceramic tiles, newer carpet, Two sets of Renaissance French doors open to stunning backyard with Peruvian travertine tiles. Stainless appliances, marble flooring in bathroom, mirrored wardrobes, recessed lighting. Home will be repainted after the tenant moves out. Refrigerator included. Quiet neighborhood, close to freeways, The District Shopping Center & more! Parking is only available for 2 cars. The 2 cars must be parked in the garage in the evenings.