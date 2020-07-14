All apartments in Tustin
13384 North Johnson Court
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

13384 North Johnson Court

13384 North Johnson Court · No Longer Available
Location

13384 North Johnson Court, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Updated Home With Den And Next To Park - Located at the end of a secluded cul de sac, this home has soft contemporary styling with features such as an open great room with vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, plenty of light and custom coverings. A Media and art niches surround a natural gas fireplace makes you feel like you're home. Designer paint and new carpet throughout plus a well cared for upgraded kitchen features beautiful cabinetry, hardware, recessed lights and newer appliances. The dining area overlooks the outdoor garden areas with a large patio that's great for entertaining. With a perfect location, the home offers plenty of privacy. The gate to the giant park (for OC) is right there with immediate access to play sets, green belts and plenty of running area. Currently configured as 2 bedroom with den option, this home can easily be a 3 bedroom. The master bedroom has access to an additional private garden area offering a tranquil retreat. Direct access garage features abundant custom storage and plenty of room for two cars too. The owners have maintained this home to the finest standards throughout and reflects the pride of ownership for you to enjoy.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3336279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13384 North Johnson Court have any available units?
13384 North Johnson Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13384 North Johnson Court have?
Some of 13384 North Johnson Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13384 North Johnson Court currently offering any rent specials?
13384 North Johnson Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13384 North Johnson Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 13384 North Johnson Court is pet friendly.
Does 13384 North Johnson Court offer parking?
Yes, 13384 North Johnson Court offers parking.
Does 13384 North Johnson Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13384 North Johnson Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13384 North Johnson Court have a pool?
No, 13384 North Johnson Court does not have a pool.
Does 13384 North Johnson Court have accessible units?
No, 13384 North Johnson Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13384 North Johnson Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13384 North Johnson Court does not have units with dishwashers.
