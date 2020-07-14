13384 North Johnson Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Updated Home With Den And Next To Park - Located at the end of a secluded cul de sac, this home has soft contemporary styling with features such as an open great room with vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, plenty of light and custom coverings. A Media and art niches surround a natural gas fireplace makes you feel like you're home. Designer paint and new carpet throughout plus a well cared for upgraded kitchen features beautiful cabinetry, hardware, recessed lights and newer appliances. The dining area overlooks the outdoor garden areas with a large patio that's great for entertaining. With a perfect location, the home offers plenty of privacy. The gate to the giant park (for OC) is right there with immediate access to play sets, green belts and plenty of running area. Currently configured as 2 bedroom with den option, this home can easily be a 3 bedroom. The master bedroom has access to an additional private garden area offering a tranquil retreat. Direct access garage features abundant custom storage and plenty of room for two cars too. The owners have maintained this home to the finest standards throughout and reflects the pride of ownership for you to enjoy.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3336279)