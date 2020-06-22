All apartments in Tustin
12706 Doral

12706 Doral
Location

12706 Doral, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Gated community. Carriage style unit with no one living upstairs or downstairs. Vaulted ceilings. Lots of natural light. Plantation shutters in living room & dining area. Both bathrooms and kitchen have been recently renovated. Large patio deck & 2-car garage.
Well-lit, Open Floor Plan
2-car Garage, Large Patio deck and two balconies
Bathrooms and kitchen feature new quartz countertops & tile flooring.
New shower tile in both bathrooms Plantation Shutters Refrigerator and microwave included
0.5mi. to Golf Course
1.5mi. to the Tustin Marketplace
2.5mi. to Peter's Canyon for hiking/biking
Gated Community amenities include Spa, Large Pool & BBQ
Renters responsible for utilities

1 small dog or cat allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12706 Doral have any available units?
12706 Doral doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12706 Doral have?
Some of 12706 Doral's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12706 Doral currently offering any rent specials?
12706 Doral is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12706 Doral pet-friendly?
Yes, 12706 Doral is pet friendly.
Does 12706 Doral offer parking?
Yes, 12706 Doral offers parking.
Does 12706 Doral have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12706 Doral does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12706 Doral have a pool?
Yes, 12706 Doral has a pool.
Does 12706 Doral have accessible units?
No, 12706 Doral does not have accessible units.
Does 12706 Doral have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12706 Doral has units with dishwashers.
