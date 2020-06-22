12706 Doral

Amenities
Gated community. Carriage style unit with no one living upstairs or downstairs. Vaulted ceilings. Lots of natural light. Plantation shutters in living room & dining area. Both bathrooms and kitchen have been recently renovated. Large patio deck & 2-car garage.
Well-lit, Open Floor Plan
2-car Garage, Large Patio deck and two balconies
Bathrooms and kitchen feature new quartz countertops & tile flooring.
New shower tile in both bathrooms Plantation Shutters Refrigerator and microwave included
0.5mi. to Golf Course
1.5mi. to the Tustin Marketplace
2.5mi. to Peter's Canyon for hiking/biking
Gated Community amenities include Spa, Large Pool & BBQ
Renters responsible for utilities
1 small dog or cat allowed