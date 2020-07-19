All apartments in Tustin
Find more places like 12675 Nicklaus Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
12675 Nicklaus Lane
Last updated April 14 2019 at 1:50 PM

12675 Nicklaus Lane

12675 Nicklaus Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tustin
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

12675 Nicklaus Lane, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Charming Home located in Beautiful Tustin Ranch Venturanza Del Verde Community. Open and Spacious Floor Plan with Dual Master Suites Plus a Bonus Room on Ground Level. Luxurious Wood Floor Throughout. Bright and Airy Living room with Ample Natural lights, Large Windows, and a Cozy Fireplace. Spacious Kitchen with upgraded Recessed lights and a Nice and Separate Dining Area. Two Large Balconies off of the Kitchen and Master Bedrooms have Great View of Lush Green. Both Master Suites have Walk-in Closet and Upgraded Bathrooms. Bonus Room is Perfect for Library/Office/Kids Play area. Resort Style Association Amenities including Pool & Spa. Minutes from Schools, Tustin Sports Park, Tustin Ranch Golf Course, Market Place, and Freeways. Great Home on a Prime Location in Tustin!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12675 Nicklaus Lane have any available units?
12675 Nicklaus Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12675 Nicklaus Lane have?
Some of 12675 Nicklaus Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12675 Nicklaus Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12675 Nicklaus Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12675 Nicklaus Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12675 Nicklaus Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 12675 Nicklaus Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12675 Nicklaus Lane offers parking.
Does 12675 Nicklaus Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12675 Nicklaus Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12675 Nicklaus Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12675 Nicklaus Lane has a pool.
Does 12675 Nicklaus Lane have accessible units?
No, 12675 Nicklaus Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12675 Nicklaus Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12675 Nicklaus Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr
Tustin, CA 92780
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave
Tustin, CA 92780
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way
Tustin, CA 92780
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue
Tustin, CA 92780
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road
Tustin, CA 92780

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms
Tustin Apartments with ParkingTustin Apartments with Pools
Tustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CA
Newport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles