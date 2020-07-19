12675 Nicklaus Lane

Amenities
Charming Home located in Beautiful Tustin Ranch Venturanza Del Verde Community. Open and Spacious Floor Plan with Dual Master Suites Plus a Bonus Room on Ground Level. Luxurious Wood Floor Throughout. Bright and Airy Living room with Ample Natural lights, Large Windows, and a Cozy Fireplace. Spacious Kitchen with upgraded Recessed lights and a Nice and Separate Dining Area. Two Large Balconies off of the Kitchen and Master Bedrooms have Great View of Lush Green. Both Master Suites have Walk-in Closet and Upgraded Bathrooms. Bonus Room is Perfect for Library/Office/Kids Play area. Resort Style Association Amenities including Pool & Spa. Minutes from Schools, Tustin Sports Park, Tustin Ranch Golf Course, Market Place, and Freeways. Great Home on a Prime Location in Tustin!