12421 N La Coste Drive

Spacious corner lot located in the gated golf course community of Valencia. It consists 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Gourmet center island kitchen and Corian counters; light and bright with vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting; family room with a fireplace opens to the kitchen; spacious living room and formal dining room; luxurious master suite with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet; entertainers backyard with custom stonework; large HOA pool, spa, and BBQ; walk to park, schools and marketplace shopping.