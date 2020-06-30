All apartments in Tustin
Last updated March 12 2020 at 9:50 AM

12421 N La Coste Drive

12421 N La Coste Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12421 N La Coste Dr, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Spacious corner lot located in the gated golf course community of Valencia. It consists 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Gourmet center island kitchen and Corian counters; light and bright with vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting; family room with a fireplace opens to the kitchen; spacious living room and formal dining room; luxurious master suite with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet; entertainers backyard with custom stonework; large HOA pool, spa, and BBQ; walk to park, schools and marketplace shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12421 N La Coste Drive have any available units?
12421 N La Coste Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12421 N La Coste Drive have?
Some of 12421 N La Coste Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12421 N La Coste Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12421 N La Coste Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12421 N La Coste Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12421 N La Coste Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 12421 N La Coste Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12421 N La Coste Drive offers parking.
Does 12421 N La Coste Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12421 N La Coste Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12421 N La Coste Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12421 N La Coste Drive has a pool.
Does 12421 N La Coste Drive have accessible units?
No, 12421 N La Coste Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12421 N La Coste Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12421 N La Coste Drive has units with dishwashers.

