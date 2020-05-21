12190 S Riviera

** Tustin Ranch on Golf Course View Estate ** Gated Community ** Remodeled Home with Private Pool/Spa ** 5 Bedrooms 3.5 Baths ** Approx. 3700 s.f. Quality Living Area ** 3 Car Attached Garage ** Marble & Laminated Wood Floor ** Open High Ceiling at Entry Way & Living Room ** 3 Fireplaces Living/Family Room and Master Suite ** New Cabinets Throughout ** Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertop and Center Island ** Breakfast Nook next to Kitchen ** Oversized View Deck from Master Suite ** MUST SEE **
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
