Tustin, CA
12190 S Riviera
Last updated March 1 2020 at 9:35 PM

12190 S Riviera

12190 South Riviera · No Longer Available
Tustin
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,800
Location

12190 South Riviera, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
** Tustin Ranch on Golf Course View Estate ** Gated Community ** Remodeled Home with Private Pool/Spa ** 5 Bedrooms 3.5 Baths ** Approx. 3700 s.f. Quality Living Area ** 3 Car Attached Garage ** Marble & Laminated Wood Floor ** Open High Ceiling at Entry Way & Living Room ** 3 Fireplaces Living/Family Room and Master Suite ** New Cabinets Throughout ** Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Countertop and Center Island ** Breakfast Nook next to Kitchen ** Oversized View Deck from Master Suite ** MUST SEE **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12190 S Riviera have any available units?
12190 S Riviera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 12190 S Riviera have?
Some of 12190 S Riviera's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12190 S Riviera currently offering any rent specials?
12190 S Riviera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12190 S Riviera pet-friendly?
No, 12190 S Riviera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 12190 S Riviera offer parking?
Yes, 12190 S Riviera offers parking.
Does 12190 S Riviera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12190 S Riviera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12190 S Riviera have a pool?
Yes, 12190 S Riviera has a pool.
Does 12190 S Riviera have accessible units?
No, 12190 S Riviera does not have accessible units.
Does 12190 S Riviera have units with dishwashers?
No, 12190 S Riviera does not have units with dishwashers.

