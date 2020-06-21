All apartments in Tustin
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

1201 Walnut Ave

1201 Walnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1201 Walnut Avenue, Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Come home to a comfortable, carefree community at Walnut East Apartments in Tustin, CA.

We offer a variety of spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent. Each of our floor plans comes complete with cathedral ceilings, luxurious patios and balconies, large closets, and sunny kitchens with gas stoves.

Our community also features wonderful laundry facilities, a sparkling swimming pool and spa and gas barbecues for entertaining family and friends.

At Walnut East we offer comfortable living while being just minutes away from the hub of Orange Countys entertainment. The Marketplace and Old Town Tustin are at your doorstep, while South Coast Plaza and The Irvine Spectrum are a short drive down the road, providing you with endless possibilities and fun.

This convenient location combined with our relaxing community and friendly management team to ensure your Tustin apartment living experience will be unmatched. Give us a call or stop by for your personalized tour to discover your new Tustin apartment home at Walnut East Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Walnut Ave have any available units?
1201 Walnut Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 Walnut Ave have?
Some of 1201 Walnut Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Walnut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Walnut Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Walnut Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Walnut Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 1201 Walnut Ave offer parking?
No, 1201 Walnut Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1201 Walnut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Walnut Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Walnut Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1201 Walnut Ave has a pool.
Does 1201 Walnut Ave have accessible units?
No, 1201 Walnut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Walnut Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 Walnut Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
