11823 Willard Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

GATED. MODEL PERFECT DESIRABLE BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED SINGLE STORY POOL /SPA HOUSE IN TUSTIN RANCH TRAVISO COMMUNITY. THIS HOUSE IS FULLY UPGRADED IN GREAT TASTE WITH TRAVERTINE FLOORS, VAULTED CEILING, RECESSED LIGHTS. CROWN MOLDING, ROMANTIC COURT YARD WITH WATER FOUNTAIN, DIRECT ACCESS FROM FAMILY ROOM AND FORMAL DINING ROOM. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH BLACK GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, KITCHEN FAMILY DINING, BUILT-IN 48" REFRIGERATOR, 6 BURNER STOVE, FAMILY ROOM WITH PRE-WIRED SOUND SYSTEM, GRAND MASTER SUITE WITH HUGE MASTER BATHROOM, WALK IN CLOSET, FRENCH DOORS TO YARD FROM MASTER, FORMAL DINING, FAMILY ROOM AND LARGE BEDROOMS, DUAL FIREPLACES, COZY PARK LIKE BACK YARD, OUTDOOR BBQ ISLAND, POOL AND SPA. WALKING TRAILS TO PETERS CANYON. TOO MANY TO LIST. DO NOT MISS THIS HOUSE. YOUR CLIENT WILL LOVE YOU SHOW THIS HOUSE.