Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:07 AM

10236 Ferrey Drive

10236 Ferrey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10236 Ferrey Drive, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
microwave
range
Located one of Tustin Ranch’s most popular gated communities - Vidorra. Enjoy your versatile urban style floorplan with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This Versatile and trendy floor plan has something for everyone. Looking for a separate teen area, play room or separate guest quarters? This home also features a gourmet kitchen with NEW appliances and mocha stained cabinetry with breakfast bar adjacent to your open living and dining room areas. Or enjoy your morning coffee from your private balcony with rolling hills & park views. This home boasts an abundance of windows, high ceilings, and spacious rooms. Enjoy a lushly landscaped private back yard w/covered patio and large grassy area. The Viddora community offers a Paseo with paved paths & private access to the adjacent Peters Canyon Regional Park for the biking, hiking, & nature enthusiasts. Located across the street from Pioneer Park and walking distance to top ranking Peters Canyon Elementary & Pioneer Middle schools. Conveniently located near Tustin Ranch Golf Club, Santiago Canyon College, toll roads, freeways, shopping, dining, entertainment and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10236 Ferrey Drive have any available units?
10236 Ferrey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10236 Ferrey Drive have?
Some of 10236 Ferrey Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10236 Ferrey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10236 Ferrey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10236 Ferrey Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10236 Ferrey Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 10236 Ferrey Drive offer parking?
No, 10236 Ferrey Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10236 Ferrey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10236 Ferrey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10236 Ferrey Drive have a pool?
No, 10236 Ferrey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10236 Ferrey Drive have accessible units?
No, 10236 Ferrey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10236 Ferrey Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10236 Ferrey Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
