10236 Ferrey Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Located one of Tustin Ranch’s most popular gated communities - Vidorra. Enjoy your versatile urban style floorplan with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This Versatile and trendy floor plan has something for everyone. Looking for a separate teen area, play room or separate guest quarters? This home also features a gourmet kitchen with NEW appliances and mocha stained cabinetry with breakfast bar adjacent to your open living and dining room areas. Or enjoy your morning coffee from your private balcony with rolling hills & park views. This home boasts an abundance of windows, high ceilings, and spacious rooms. Enjoy a lushly landscaped private back yard w/covered patio and large grassy area. The Viddora community offers a Paseo with paved paths & private access to the adjacent Peters Canyon Regional Park for the biking, hiking, & nature enthusiasts. Located across the street from Pioneer Park and walking distance to top ranking Peters Canyon Elementary & Pioneer Middle schools. Conveniently located near Tustin Ranch Golf Club, Santiago Canyon College, toll roads, freeways, shopping, dining, entertainment and more.