Home
/
Tustin, CA
/
10008 Albee Avenue
Last updated November 21 2019 at 8:34 PM

10008 Albee Avenue

10008 Albee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10008 Albee Avenue, Tustin, CA 92782

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Gorgeous turnkey detached home in the gated community of Vidorra. This 3 bedroom and 2.5 baths home is situated at the end of a cul-de-sac and very welcoming with a lot of light and openness and featuring hardwood flooring throughout. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an ensuite with separate tub and shower. The home is great for entertaining with the open living room, dining room and kitchen combination or in the large yard and is located within the boundaries of aware-winning schools - Peter's Canyon elementary, Pioneer middle and Beckman high schools. Enjoy the well manicured paths to access Peter's Canyon Regional park's hiking and biking trails from within the gates. Live the Tustin Ranch lifestyle with boundless amenities, endless shopping, dining, movies, Tustin/Irvine Marketplace, Tustin Ranch Golf Course and so much more. Easily access 5, 405, 241 freeways, John Wayne Airport or the train stations. Call JP Park 714-313-4224 to schedule a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10008 Albee Avenue have any available units?
10008 Albee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tustin, CA.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10008 Albee Avenue have?
Some of 10008 Albee Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10008 Albee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10008 Albee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10008 Albee Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10008 Albee Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 10008 Albee Avenue offer parking?
No, 10008 Albee Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10008 Albee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10008 Albee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10008 Albee Avenue have a pool?
No, 10008 Albee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10008 Albee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10008 Albee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10008 Albee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10008 Albee Avenue has units with dishwashers.

