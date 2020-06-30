10008 Albee Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range walk in closets Property Amenities

Gorgeous turnkey detached home in the gated community of Vidorra. This 3 bedroom and 2.5 baths home is situated at the end of a cul-de-sac and very welcoming with a lot of light and openness and featuring hardwood flooring throughout. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an ensuite with separate tub and shower. The home is great for entertaining with the open living room, dining room and kitchen combination or in the large yard and is located within the boundaries of aware-winning schools - Peter's Canyon elementary, Pioneer middle and Beckman high schools. Enjoy the well manicured paths to access Peter's Canyon Regional park's hiking and biking trails from within the gates. Live the Tustin Ranch lifestyle with boundless amenities, endless shopping, dining, movies, Tustin/Irvine Marketplace, Tustin Ranch Golf Course and so much more. Easily access 5, 405, 241 freeways, John Wayne Airport or the train stations. Call JP Park 714-313-4224 to schedule a private showing.