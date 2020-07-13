161 Apartments for rent in Topanga, CA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Topanga apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Topanga Canyon
179 Comanche
179 Comanche, Topanga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
700 sqft
Lovely treetop and mountain view from attached, private, light and bright upstairs 2 bedroom + 3/4 bathroom guest quarters with laundry room and sunny deck at Top O' Topanga.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Topanga Canyon
21741 Planewood Drive
21741 Planewood Drive, Topanga, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,999
3250 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASE PREFERRED. Professionally Designed & Furnished Pool Home Offers Panoramic City Light Views! Step into the charming courtyard garden that welcomes you to the oak doors with leaded glass accents.

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Topanga Canyon
21910 Alta
21910 Alta Drive, Topanga, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3320 sqft
Lease this Beautiful home or inquire about an option to purchase, home has a separate entrance potential, New Construction Custom w/Panoramic view , 9- 10' high ceilings, over 3000 s.f.

1 of 16

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1164 BONILLA Drive
1164 Bonilla Drive, Topanga, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
1000 sqft
REDUCED! Available now--This lovely 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment, attached but private, has its own entrance and 1 car garage, and is in the heart of Topanga's residential community on a quiet cul-de-sac.
Results within 1 mile of Topanga

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Calabasas Highlands
23615 Clover Trail
23615 Clover Trail, Calabasas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1219 sqft
Recently renovated single family 1 story home ready for you and your family. This home features 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths. The garage has been converted into a separate living space that includes 1 bathroom, refrigerator, oven and window AC.

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
22674 WATERBURY
22674 Waterbury Street, Los Angeles, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,900
2600 sqft
Turn key !!! 1-story home! spacious! pool ! newer ! 5-bedroom, 5.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Calabasas Highlands
3548 Gladiola
3548 Gladiola Drive, Calabasas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
860 sqft
Storybook living in a rural setting, while keeping close to all suburban amenities! Unique opportunity in Calabasas Highlands for professionals who wish to quietly "work from home"! Enjoy a peaceful cul-de-sac with mostly long-term residents.

1 of 27

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Eastern Malibu
20713 Rockcroft Drive
20713 Rockcroft Drive, Malibu, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,800
3658 sqft
Welcome to the tranquil, private, and relaxing Malibu residence that is conveniently located near state parks, hiking trails, and within moments of pristine beaches.

1 of 16

Last updated February 2 at 04:50pm
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
4428 Morro Drive
4428 Morro Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1803 sqft
WOW! If you are looking for a home with views, ample square footage, and off-street parking for several cars, then your search ends here! We have space for 3 cars in the driveway as well as an attached 2 car garage with additional storage closets

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
22056 De La Osa Street
22056 De La Osa Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1400 sqft
PRISTINE, BETTER HOMES & GARDENS TYPE SO. OF BLVD. HME + CHARM + QUALITY. PROF. LANDSCAPE. WHTE SPLIT RAIL FENCE, WHTE BIRCH, NEWR DRIVE, REFINISHED WD FLRS.FRNCH DR AT OVERSIZED KITCHEN LEADS 2 PATIO & LRG PRI.LUSH FLOWERING YRD.
Results within 5 miles of Topanga
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
58 Units Available
Canoga Park
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,129
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,571
1046 sqft
Experience an eccentric modern oasis that is in a league of its own at the heart of Warner Center, LA’s fastest growing community. Mira Warner Center fuses contemporary design and deluxe amenities with a metro vibe.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
25 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,966
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,052
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1051 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
23 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1146 sqft
One- and two-story loft-style apartments are packed full of premium amenities. From hardwood floors and ceiling fans to resort-style attractions, this community provides tenants with a relentless sense of luxury.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
12 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,349
1427 sqft
Near the Ventura Freeway, Warner Center, and Westfield Topanga Shopping Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
18 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,844
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,928
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1198 sqft
Studio to 3-bedroom apartments centrally located in Los Angeles. This community features a resort-style pool and luxury touches in units, including cherry wood cabinets, granite-inspired countertops, and French doors.
Verified

1 of 96

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
9 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,391
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,292
1430 sqft
Located in the heart of Woodland Hills, California, the luxury apartments at Summit at Warner Center provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
41 Units Available
Malibu Canyon Apartments
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,930
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,968
1070 sqft
Units come with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Granite countertops, smoke-free environment, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Resort-style pool, playground, BBQ area, hot tub, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
47 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,530
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
989 sqft
Close to the Warner Center. Also near parks and nature preserves. Apartments include kitchen appliances and private patios or balconies. Community offers lighted tennis courts and outdoor exercise stations. On-site dry cleaning drop-off service.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
49 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1016 sqft
Located a short drive from Route 101 and Chalk Hill Nature Reserve. Modern apartments with patio/balcony, kitchen appliances and laundry facilities. Picturesque community includes a hot tub, a pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
30 Units Available
Malibou Meadows
Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1061 sqft
Close to Malibu Canyon. Modern apartments with high ceilings, central air conditioning, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens and private balconies. Multiple spas, swimming pools and fitness centers. Covered car parking and complimentary package concierge.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,976
1157 sqft
Bright apartments just north of Highway 101 with hardwood floors and big closets. A green community in Los Angeles where tenants have access to tennis courts, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
17 Units Available
Canoga Park
Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,940
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short walk from the Los Angeles River and the Hart Street Elementary School, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are beautifully appointed with hardwood floors, carpeting and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
10 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,961
1266 sqft
Right off Highway 101. Updated features including hardwood floors and granite countertops. Minutes from Calabasas Commons shopping area. On-site amenities include a sauna, racquetball court, pool table and full gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
3 Units Available
Encino
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,647
1130 sqft
Close to Ventura Blvd with easy access to 101 and 405 freeways. All appliances, including a stainless steel refrigerator and garbage disposal. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring. Pool, sauna and hot tub.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Topanga, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Topanga apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

