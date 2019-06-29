All apartments in Topanga
/
Topanga, CA
/
21740 Ulmus Drive
Last updated June 29 2019 at 6:24 AM

21740 Ulmus Drive

21740 Ulmus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21740 Ulmus Drive, Topanga, CA 91364
Topanga Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Remodeled POOL Home! This spacious home offers 4 bedrooms plus a separate bedroom w/ it's own entrance off the garage (perfect for a home business/office!) Open floor plan w/ high vaulted ceilings! 2 fireplaces! Gourmet granite kitchen w/ double ovens, frig, stove, trash compactor! HUGE family room w/ French doors leading to a private yard & sparkling pool! Master suite w/ private bath & walk-in closet! Wood & marble floors, Huge deck off side bedroom! Amazing location in secluded neighborhood at the top of Topanga Cyn!! Award winning schools! Close to shops, restaurants and just minutes to the beach!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21740 Ulmus Drive have any available units?
21740 Ulmus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topanga, CA.
What amenities does 21740 Ulmus Drive have?
Some of 21740 Ulmus Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21740 Ulmus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21740 Ulmus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21740 Ulmus Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21740 Ulmus Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topanga.
Does 21740 Ulmus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21740 Ulmus Drive offers parking.
Does 21740 Ulmus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21740 Ulmus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21740 Ulmus Drive have a pool?
Yes, 21740 Ulmus Drive has a pool.
Does 21740 Ulmus Drive have accessible units?
No, 21740 Ulmus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21740 Ulmus Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21740 Ulmus Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21740 Ulmus Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21740 Ulmus Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
