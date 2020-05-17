All apartments in Topanga
Find more places like 3609 Seahorn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Topanga, CA
/
3609 Seahorn Drive
Last updated May 17 2020 at 8:25 AM

3609 Seahorn Drive

3609 Seahorn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Topanga
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3609 Seahorn Drive, Topanga, CA 90265

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Contemporary Malibu remodeled home with forever ocean & city views. Located in Sunset Mesa neighborhood near The Getty Villa. Enter the home mid level with soaring ceiling through the entry to an open concept living/dining room, family room and kitchen. Access from family room to the lushly landscaped private yard with patio and path that wraps around to the front private gated yard. Beautiful light and airy split level floor plan with three spacious bedrooms upstairs, two baths, while enjoying your ocean views from master suite, walk out deck & bath. The master suite features a walk-in cedar lined closet with organizers. The lower level has two spacious bedrooms and one full bath, or a one bedroom and a office/bedroom. This home can be 4 bedroom, plus and office or 5 bedroom home. One of the lower bedrooms has access to the back yard. Minutes away from infamous Malibu beaches, The Getty Villa, Palisades Village, Pepperdine University and the Santa Monica Mountain hiking trails, restaurants and shopping on famed Montana Ave.. This home will certainly exceed your expectations!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 Seahorn Drive have any available units?
3609 Seahorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topanga, CA.
What amenities does 3609 Seahorn Drive have?
Some of 3609 Seahorn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 Seahorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3609 Seahorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 Seahorn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3609 Seahorn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topanga.
Does 3609 Seahorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3609 Seahorn Drive offers parking.
Does 3609 Seahorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3609 Seahorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 Seahorn Drive have a pool?
No, 3609 Seahorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3609 Seahorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 3609 Seahorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 Seahorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3609 Seahorn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3609 Seahorn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3609 Seahorn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Topanga Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTopanga Apartments with Parking
Topanga Apartments with PoolTopanga Furnished Apartments
Topanga Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CA
Signal Hill, CAWest Carson, CAPort Hueneme, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts