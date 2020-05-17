3609 Seahorn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Contemporary Malibu remodeled home with forever ocean & city views. Located in Sunset Mesa neighborhood near The Getty Villa. Enter the home mid level with soaring ceiling through the entry to an open concept living/dining room, family room and kitchen. Access from family room to the lushly landscaped private yard with patio and path that wraps around to the front private gated yard. Beautiful light and airy split level floor plan with three spacious bedrooms upstairs, two baths, while enjoying your ocean views from master suite, walk out deck & bath. The master suite features a walk-in cedar lined closet with organizers. The lower level has two spacious bedrooms and one full bath, or a one bedroom and a office/bedroom. This home can be 4 bedroom, plus and office or 5 bedroom home. One of the lower bedrooms has access to the back yard. Minutes away from infamous Malibu beaches, The Getty Villa, Palisades Village, Pepperdine University and the Santa Monica Mountain hiking trails, restaurants and shopping on famed Montana Ave.. This home will certainly exceed your expectations!