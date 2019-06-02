3327 Van Allen Place

Amenities

City light views and luxury living await you in this mountaintop dream home in a guard-gated community situat­ed in the Santa Monica Mountains. This is a rare opportunity to own a property offering views for miles of surrounding mountains, canyons and the west San Fernando Val­ley. With easy access to Warner Center, the 101 FWY, Malibu and PCH, the tranquility of Topanga Canyon is light years away from everyday commotion.Your stunning 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 3352 SF residence is filled with natural streaming light and features numerous upgrades, including a resort-like backyard offering a panoramic view of the city, canyons and hills, a sparkling pool and spa, covered patios, a BBQ island and fire pit, all perfect for outdoor entertaining! The grand entrance opens to a majestic living room with soaring ceilings and offers the first of 3 fireplaces. Your chef’s kitchen, with premier appliances and center island, flows into your large family room. There you’ll find a fireplace and large windows looking out at the stunning view of your dreams.Downstairs is complete with formal dining, powder room and your perfect library/office.Transitioning upstairs reveals a luxurious master suite with oversized sitting area,fireplace and access to your private outdoor balcony with more elevated views. The grand master bath features a separate spa tub and shower. Your upstairs is completed with 3 additional spacious bedrooms and 2 baths.3-car garage offers upgraded 240V outlet for car charging.