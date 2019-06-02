All apartments in Topanga
Last updated June 2 2019

3327 Van Allen Place

3327 Van Allen Place · No Longer Available
Location

3327 Van Allen Place, Topanga, CA 90290
Topanga Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
City light views and luxury living await you in this mountaintop dream home in a guard-gated community situat­ed in the Santa Monica Mountains. This is a rare opportunity to own a property offering views for miles of surrounding mountains, canyons and the west San Fernando Val­ley. With easy access to Warner Center, the 101 FWY, Malibu and PCH, the tranquility of Topanga Canyon is light years away from everyday commotion.Your stunning 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 3352 SF residence is filled with natural streaming light and features numerous upgrades, including a resort-like backyard offering a panoramic view of the city, canyons and hills, a sparkling pool and spa, covered patios, a BBQ island and fire pit, all perfect for outdoor entertaining! The grand entrance opens to a majestic living room with soaring ceilings and offers the first of 3 fireplaces. Your chef’s kitchen, with premier appliances and center island, flows into your large family room. There you’ll find a fireplace and large windows looking out at the stunning view of your dreams.Downstairs is complete with formal dining, powder room and your perfect library/office.Transitioning upstairs reveals a luxurious master suite with oversized sitting area,fireplace and access to your private outdoor balcony with more elevated views. The grand master bath features a separate spa tub and shower. Your upstairs is completed with 3 additional spacious bedrooms and 2 baths.3-car garage offers upgraded 240V outlet for car charging.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3327 Van Allen Place have any available units?
3327 Van Allen Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topanga, CA.
What amenities does 3327 Van Allen Place have?
Some of 3327 Van Allen Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3327 Van Allen Place currently offering any rent specials?
3327 Van Allen Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3327 Van Allen Place pet-friendly?
No, 3327 Van Allen Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topanga.
Does 3327 Van Allen Place offer parking?
Yes, 3327 Van Allen Place offers parking.
Does 3327 Van Allen Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3327 Van Allen Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3327 Van Allen Place have a pool?
Yes, 3327 Van Allen Place has a pool.
Does 3327 Van Allen Place have accessible units?
No, 3327 Van Allen Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3327 Van Allen Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3327 Van Allen Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 3327 Van Allen Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3327 Van Allen Place does not have units with air conditioning.
