3327 Van Allen Place

Amenities
City light views and luxury living await you in this mountaintop dream home in a guard-gated community situated in the Santa Monica Mountains. This is a rare opportunity to own a property offering views for miles of surrounding mountains, canyons and the west San Fernando Valley. With easy access to Warner Center, the 101 FWY, Malibu and PCH, the tranquility of Topanga Canyon is light years away from everyday commotion.Your stunning 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 3352 SF residence is filled with natural streaming light and features numerous upgrades, including a resort-like backyard offering a panoramic view of the city, canyons and hills, a sparkling pool and spa, covered patios, a BBQ island and fire pit, all perfect for outdoor entertaining! The grand entrance opens to a majestic living room with soaring ceilings and offers the first of 3 fireplaces. Your chef’s kitchen, with premier appliances and center island, flows into your large family room. There you’ll find a fireplace and large windows looking out at the stunning view of your dreams.Downstairs is complete with formal dining, powder room and your perfect library/office.Transitioning upstairs reveals a luxurious master suite with oversized sitting area,fireplace and access to your private outdoor balcony with more elevated views. The grand master bath features a separate spa tub and shower. Your upstairs is completed with 3 additional spacious bedrooms and 2 baths.3-car garage offers upgraded 240V outlet for car charging.