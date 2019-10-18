All apartments in Topanga
Find more places like 2608 HODGSON CIRCLE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Topanga, CA
/
2608 HODGSON CIRCLE Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:14 AM

2608 HODGSON CIRCLE Drive

2608 Hodgson Circle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Topanga
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2608 Hodgson Circle Drive, Topanga, CA 90290

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Exciting palatial Spanish-styled home with spellbinding views from every room. Clay tile roof, master bath with steam shower, spa, tub, gianormous walk-in closets. High ceilings, solid oak floors, super sized deck off master, extra large fourth bedroom with separate entrance perfect as office, music studio, or room for mom & dad.Extraordinary views over Old Topanga. Open floor plan. Frosted bedroom doors to allow sunlight in the hallway. Fresh paint inside and out. Newly planted garden. A solid house built by one of Topanga's well known builders. Over sized 2-car garage, plenty of parking. Lower crawl space for more storage. Lots of living possibilities. Oak grove within site. End or the road location. 12 minutes to Mulholland, Calabasas commons, Trader Joes. So much space to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 HODGSON CIRCLE Drive have any available units?
2608 HODGSON CIRCLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topanga, CA.
What amenities does 2608 HODGSON CIRCLE Drive have?
Some of 2608 HODGSON CIRCLE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 HODGSON CIRCLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2608 HODGSON CIRCLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 HODGSON CIRCLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2608 HODGSON CIRCLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Topanga.
Does 2608 HODGSON CIRCLE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2608 HODGSON CIRCLE Drive offers parking.
Does 2608 HODGSON CIRCLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 HODGSON CIRCLE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 HODGSON CIRCLE Drive have a pool?
No, 2608 HODGSON CIRCLE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2608 HODGSON CIRCLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2608 HODGSON CIRCLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 HODGSON CIRCLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2608 HODGSON CIRCLE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2608 HODGSON CIRCLE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2608 HODGSON CIRCLE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Topanga Apartments with BalconiesTopanga Apartments with Garages
Topanga Apartments with PoolsTopanga Furnished Apartments
Topanga Luxury Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CA
Los Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CAPort Hueneme, CASouth Whittier, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts