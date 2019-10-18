2608 HODGSON CIRCLE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Exciting palatial Spanish-styled home with spellbinding views from every room. Clay tile roof, master bath with steam shower, spa, tub, gianormous walk-in closets. High ceilings, solid oak floors, super sized deck off master, extra large fourth bedroom with separate entrance perfect as office, music studio, or room for mom & dad.Extraordinary views over Old Topanga. Open floor plan. Frosted bedroom doors to allow sunlight in the hallway. Fresh paint inside and out. Newly planted garden. A solid house built by one of Topanga's well known builders. Over sized 2-car garage, plenty of parking. Lower crawl space for more storage. Lots of living possibilities. Oak grove within site. End or the road location. 12 minutes to Mulholland, Calabasas commons, Trader Joes. So much space to enjoy.